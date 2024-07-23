The past several years have been interesting for the movie business. Rocked by the global pandemic that saw audiences reluctant to return to theaters, then two massive strikes from Hollywood's major actors' and writers' guilds, the future of cinema became an uncertain one. But as audience consumption habits change, home theaters have become the new cineplex. More movies than ever are now being released directly to streaming or after a very short, award-qualifying run on the silver screen. But a great many TV owners have no idea that they're not having a good or accurate movie watching experience.

If you're wondering why movies don't look good, the problem might be your TV rather than the films you're watching. Every step of the filmmaking process is meant to create a specific experience, from the camera chosen to shoot the raw footage to the color grading applied in editing. While theaters are built to accurately represent these qualities, TVs must be calibrated and optimized to achieve similar results.

In this guide, we'll explore the television tweaks to make if you want near-cinema quality from the comfort of your couch. From color to contrast, we've got you covered, so here's how to optimize your TV for movie viewing.