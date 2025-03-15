10 Smart Furniture Options That Can Bring Your Living Room Into The Future
We've already come up with a long list of smart home devices that will bring your house into the future, and that's a start. Any home gets an instant technological upgrade with smart outlets, smart lightbulbs, smart sensors, and, of course, a home assistant. Yet, if you don't have buying smart furniture on your to-do list, you might want to consider it.
Furniture, like all your devices and appliances, can also be smart. That means different things depending on the furniture piece, but most smart home accessories offer connectivity, customized settings, and compatibility with voice assistants.
We have a list of selections that are bound to change your mind about what constitutes a smart home. Spoiler alert: It's about more than plugging things in and letting Alexa take over. There might be some programming involved, and many smart furniture options are compatible with your favorite voice assistant, but in no time, you'll forget what non-smart living was even like.
Whether you're looking for a new couch, a lamp, or an end table, there's a smart solution to bring your living room into the future. Here are some of our favorites.
Side table with a built-in charging station
How often have you sat down on the couch (or in your favorite recliner) only to realize that your phone is nearly dead? It's not necessarily hard to plug in a charger near your favorite spot, but adulting is hard and it's not always easy to access outlets behind the couch. If you don't already have a wireless smartphone charger setup, there's an all-in-one furniture solution for this particular dilemma.
Side and end tables now come with built-in outlets, so you plug them into the wall, then plug your devices in. Many of the options available on Amazon even have charging ports, so all you need is a USB connector to plug in and charge up. No matter where you shop, you'll find a variety of end tables equipped with power cords, and while grabbing a couple for the living room makes charging easier, there are nightstand options for the bedroom, too.
Amazon has plenty of options, and a model like the Yoobure End Table has two AC outlets, two USB outlets, and a fold-open drawer compartment. Another option, the Hoobro Side/End Table, has a more basic design — no drawers, just two shelves — but includes two USB ports and one AC outlet. If you're not a fan of staring your outlets in the face, the former is the better option, as the Hoobro table has its outlets right on top.
Couch with voice-controlled running lights
Whether you're aiming to create a cozy living room space or want to go all-out with IMAX Enhanced smart tech for your living room, there are so many options to bring your living room far into the future. One way to do so is by upgrading your couch.
Couches equipped with charging ports are nothing new, but a list of features like running lights, reading lamps, and power recliner seats will make your living room feel futuristic. Some couches come with voice-controlled LEDs, but you can also make an un-smart couch into a smart one by adding voice assistant-compatible LED strips to the base.
If you're shopping for a new couch for a home theater, consider something like the Caberryne Recliner Sofa, which has running lights, a fold-up reading lamp at head height, wireless charging ports, and in-couch storage space (near the cupholders). Power buttons control the recline function (two recliners are built-in), and the leather finish definitely screams "home theater."
If a massive theater-size sectional doesn't fit your space, the smaller TUNYI Power Loveseat might fit the bill. Another smart couch with LED lights and charging capabilities, the Tuny loveseat also has two power recliners, built-in speakers, and massage and heat functions. It even has a storage drawer.
Voice assistant-controlled curtain openers
Curtains are not a new concept, but this is one household accessory you won't believe you were able to live without and a great smart gadget addition to your bedroom or any room. Being able to close or open the curtains without getting up off your new smart couch, especially in your living room, is so convenient. You can even set timers so that the blinds open at a specific time of day and close again at night.
A device like the SwitchBot is controllable via Bluetooth remote and should last around eight months per charge. The app allows you to time your curtains to open when you want, or you can purchase additional equipment (a hub device) to then pair with voice assistants. The standard SwitchBot works for select curtain rods, but other types even work with tilt blinds.
For example, if you have tilt blinds, consider the SwitchBot Blind Tilt solar kit, which doesn't require charging since the solar panels power the motor. The kit also includes a hub, so it's ready to connect to Siri, Alexa, Google Home, and more right out of the box. If your home has multiple sets of blinds, you can group them together for opening at specific times or put each one on an individual schedule.
Side table with timed LED function
We've already established that smart side tables eliminate the need for chargers and additional cords, but the addition of LEDs is a fun way to bring your living room more into the future. Various side table designs include charging ports and LED lights, and some have timers. While a timed LED light is great for use in the bedroom where you need a slow wakeup in the morning, ambient lighting is also one way to upgrade your living room.
You can also set the LEDs to a timer so they shut off at a particular time, hinting that it's time for lights out. Yoobure makes an LED end table that's small enough for tight spaces but also offers two shelves, AC outlets, and USB ports. The LEDs are controlled by a small remote, and you can customize the colors and sync them to music.
Another smart option for end table utility is one with a built-in speaker. The Soundstream end table has a speaker system and charging port. It offers a way to make your living room into a home theater, plus it lets you charge your devices. There's even wireless charging on the speaker's surface. With Bluetooth connectivity and an app, this end table will be even further advanced in the future than others with lights and chargers.
Smart coffee table
Whether a smart coffee table is worth it depends on your preferences, your living room layout, what smart tech you already have, and your budget. Yet smart coffee tables are a fun piece of furniture that can bring your living room far into the future. Although every table is different, many offer charging, speakers, lights, and even refrigerator functions.
For example, the LIVTAB Smart Coffee Table has an entire refrigerator underneath it, with space in two drawers for everything from wine to snacks and more. It has a pretty hefty price tag (of $900), but if you're living in a small space and don't have room for a full-size fridge, a smart coffee table could be the perfect fit.
The Livtab table also has Bluetooth speakers and LED lights, so it can round out your living room entertainment setup. It's also equipped with charging, with everything from USB A to USB C, a 110V outlet, and even wireless charging. The entire top of the table, which is tempered glass, is also compatible with wireless charging devices.
If your budget is a bit lower but you still want a smart coffee table with LEDs, charging abilities, and speakers, try an LED coffee table from Amazon for around $200. A built-in Bluetooth speaker, charging ports, and a small area with wireless charging make the table functional, and it looks cool, too.
Adjustable standing desk
Standing desks took the corporate world by storm a while ago, and many remote workers opted for flexible seating at home, too. While there are tons of options for standing desks these days, my opinion is the smarter, the better. You can buy a standing desk with a hand crank for adjusting it up or down, but the manual operation isn't the fastest or most convenient, nor is it the smartest.
Fortunately, there are standing desks that are hydraulic, complete with motors and memory settings. A standing desk is already a worthwhile work-from-home gadget to invest in, but being able to hit a button to adjust the height makes it even more futuristic.
Amazon has tons of options, but if you want one with both the electric height adjustment and wheels, the SHW Electric desk was my choice. It has four memory settings for different heights (I only use one seated height and one standing height), a small drawer for your pens and other miscellaneous office supplies, and hooks on the side that are perfect for a small bag and my headset.
Wheels were a must for me, but you can also grab a stationary adjustable desk for under $100; the FEZIBO Electric Standing Desk, for example, seems to be a great deal. It has two memory settings and hooks for your stuff but no drawer or wheels. Whatever model you choose to upgrade your living room workspace, don't forget to choose a desk mat to keep you comfortable.
Remote-controlled floor lamp
Lamps might be the least exciting piece of furniture you ever buy, but that doesn't mean they can't be futuristic, too. While you can make any lamp smart by installing smart bulbs that are voice controlled, why stop there? You can also get a full-on smart lamp that is remote-controlled (via an app) and color-changing.
For example, the SUNMORY Floor Lamp not only has a lamp and three shelves, but it also has color-changing LEDs you can control via the app. If you prefer not to have a light show grace your living room each evening, the included bulb als offers standard white hues, so you can pretend your smart lamp is anything but.
The SUNMORY lamp is also compatible with voice assistants like Google Home and Alexa, which means you can voice-control the lighting situation without getting up off your new smart couch. In addition to the "16 million colors," there is also a dimming function to really set the mood in the living area.
Want something even more futuristic for your living space? Govee has an interesting-looking floor lamp that has no bulbs or lamp shades at all, yet offers 1,000 lumens and the same 16 million colors that the SUNMORY model offers. Govee's lamp is also voice-assistant compatible, and it can be programmed for light shows that fit your decor or occasion.
Smart mirror
What if that mirror on the wall could do more than tell you who's the fairest of them all? It turns out smart mirrors are a thing these days. While you might have a fully kitted bathroom with a massive mirror, their reflective nature makes mirrors a great furniture piece for other rooms in the house.
With a smart vanity mirror, you can have an entryway spot to check your look before leaving the house, complete with ambient lighting around the edges and a durable, tempered glass surface. The mirror even has brightness memory, so it will retain the last brightness setting you select after a period of inactivity.
If a full-length mirror is more your style, you can find that on Amazon, too. Although a plain old mirror does just fine in most cases, a smart mirror adds more lighting to your space, and these mirrors are said to be far tougher than regular glass ones.
And, if you're looking for a fun project to do, you can even make your own smart mirror with a Raspberry Pi. A Pi-powered smart mirror can show you the weather, time, and calendar events, making your entryway or living room even smarter. With your own design, you can also choose the size and specs for the mirror, plus add whatever capabilities you want. Who says mirrors have to use one of three boring lighting schemes?
Voice control massage chair
Most smart furniture focuses on providing outlets and lighting, but there are other options that take things up a notch. For example, massage chairs are a luxury that feels superbly futuristic, but it's also possible to upgrade that experience with a bit more tech.
If you really want to splurge on smart furniture that feels luxurious, consider a voice-enabled massage chair. The iRest on Amazon is pricey (around $2,200), but it offers a full-body massage with zero gravity, so you'll probably feel like you're floating on a cloud that is also hugging you.
The chair has a corded remote, but it's also voice assistant enabled, has Bluetooth, and heats up. Unlike other smart devices, though, you won't need Alexa or Siri to help you get the best massage of your life. Rather, you'll talk to the iRest voice assistant, Alice.
Even better, you can store custom programs, so when you sit down, you can tell Alice what program to cue up and enjoy your massage without any other effort. It's unclear how the Bluetooth function works (like whether you have to connect your phone or if Alice has some tunes on file), but this recliner is clearly fully equipped.
Smart chair that makes you sit up straight
While a smart massage chair is one of the most futuristic pieces of furniture we can imagine, there is a piece of furniture that is even more intelligent and could change your living room and your life. If you have poor posture, a posture-correcting smart chair might be the perfect addition.
Enter the Arc Protector Ergonomic Smart Chair. It's pricey, but for about $700, you might be able to fix your posture problems once and for all. The smart chair looks a lot like a standard office chair, but its smart capabilities allow it to gently correct your posture and fit your body.
Adaptive lumbar support panels act like airbags to contour to your body, and the companion app allows you to customize both the positioning and the reminders about sitting up straight. You can also decline the adjustments if you prefer to sit how you feel the most comfortable, but with so much padding and customization, we'd be shocked if this chair was not comfortable, even when pushing you into maintaining proper posture.
Infinite adjustment might improve your workday if you work from home, and it may help prolong your game time if gaming is your goal. With everything from an extendable leg rest to an adjustable depth seat, the Arc Protector chair is probably our favorite futuristic piece for your living room.