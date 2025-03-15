10 Smart Furniture Options That Can Bring Your Living Room Into The Future

We've already come up with a long list of smart home devices that will bring your house into the future, and that's a start. Any home gets an instant technological upgrade with smart outlets, smart lightbulbs, smart sensors, and, of course, a home assistant. Yet, if you don't have buying smart furniture on your to-do list, you might want to consider it.

Furniture, like all your devices and appliances, can also be smart. That means different things depending on the furniture piece, but most smart home accessories offer connectivity, customized settings, and compatibility with voice assistants.

We have a list of selections that are bound to change your mind about what constitutes a smart home. Spoiler alert: It's about more than plugging things in and letting Alexa take over. There might be some programming involved, and many smart furniture options are compatible with your favorite voice assistant, but in no time, you'll forget what non-smart living was even like.

Whether you're looking for a new couch, a lamp, or an end table, there's a smart solution to bring your living room into the future. Here are some of our favorites.

