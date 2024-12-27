Are Smart Coffee Tables Worth It? What You Need To Know Before Buying

Whether a smart coffee table is right for you depends on your lifestyle and what you want from the gadget. These smart coffee tables are available at a wide range of prices, but if you're the type to host a lot of parties, the main conveniences you'd want from a smart coffee table (such as the fridge drawers and Bluetooth speakers) will set you back from $700 to over $1,000. If you just want some nice LED lighting, you'll only need to pay about $150 to $200, so the price range varies a lot.

In comparison, a normal coffee table built with quality materials costs between $200 and $1,000 — but if you browse online storefronts, you can easily find some for cheaper. So, a smart coffee table will likely be more expensive than a normal table of similar quality. Given that this isn't something like a smart light or smart display that you can easily give away if you don't like it, you'll want to fully research your options before you make your decision.

Also, make sure to look at reviews for the smart coffee table of your choice. For example, the reviews for the Sobro Smart Coffee Table are very mixed, with a few people mentioning that the glass on the table has broken, customer service was hard to reach, and the table was overpriced compared to other brands. This is also alongside reviews stating that the table is still going strong, so you need to determine which reviews appear to be the norm and what possible issues are deal breakers instead of just annoyances.

