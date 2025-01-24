4 Smart Gadgets That Can Immediately Upgrade Your Bedroom

While minimizing screen time before bed can be challenging, picking up a smart speaker will perhaps give you one less reason to use your phone. No more fiddling around with the sleep timer on Spotify just to get distracted by an Instagram notification. A dedicated speaker has other major advantages, such as a better sound stage, voice commands with a built-in smart assistant, and, oftentimes, the ability to control other devices in your home.

The Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen retails at $49 and is a smart speaker that is designed to fit in most places in your home, including the bedside table. It comes with Alexa, which is Amazon's smart assistant, capable of listening and responding to your vocal commands. The smart speaker has integrations with major music streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music and even supports Audible for those who prefer audiobooks to music.

You can create routines with the Echo Dot and have your lights turn off automatically with serene music playing right when it's time for sleep. There are a lot more unexpected uses for a smart speaker, including using it as an alarm or a personal trainer to get your day started. With over 140,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars, the Echo Dot is a crowd favorite. It comes in three colors and is plug-and-play ready — making it one of the easiest smart home devices to set up.

