Get Closer To The Cinema Experience At Home With IMAX Enhanced Devices
The holidays are here, and there's no better excuse to curl up on the couch with loved ones, a steaming mug of cocoa in hand, and dive into a classic movie (or twelve). It's a failsafe recipe for a good time, but IMAX Enhanced certified devices can make the experience even better.
The game-changer on these devices — whether they're TVs, soundbars, AV receivers, or projectors — is the IMAX Enhanced signature sound by DTS, a technology that allows sound to move freely around the listener in order to create a more immersive experience. But pristine sound is not the only thing IMAX Enhanced delivers. Co-developed by IMAX and DTS, IMAX Enhanced certification guarantees that devices meet the highest standards in picture quality, color accuracy, and brightness, in addition to sound fidelity.
The certification also extends to streaming content available on platforms like Disney+ and Sony Pictures Core, offering crisp 4K resolution, IMAX-exclusive aspect ratios, and picture modes so precise, it feels like you've stepped into the scene itself. Everything is executed with guidance from Hollywood filmmakers for a more cinematic experience at home. Bid goodbye to the sound systems that just don't get the sweep of a John Williams score, and hello to the ones that will capture every note.
Unleash the power of IMAX at home: Top IMAX Enhanced products to transform your living room
Across the range of devices that proudly bear the IMAX-Enhanced certification, you'll find all that you need for a setup that will make you never want to leave your couch. Both the TCL 75" Q Class 4K Smart TV and Hisense 75" U8 4K Google TV provide the vibrant visuals and ultra-fine detail that characterize IMAX-grade picture, and the gigantic screen sizes are sure to deliver an experience worthy of a holiday blockbuster. For an even more immersive experience, the XGIMI Horizon Max S and XGIMI Aura 2 projectors are designed to produce stunning, larger-than-life visuals paired with authentic, production-quality sound.
You'll be spoilt for choice on the speaker front as well. From the minimalist, multi-speaker Sony HT-A9M2 to the sleek, streamlined LG SC9S Soundbar, you get the best of DTS:X audio.
For cinephiles and audiophiles seeking full control, the Denon AVR-X3800H and Marantz CINEMA 40 A/V Receivers allow full customization of your output for a perfectly enveloping setup. Both support multi-room audio, allowing you to stream and share music seamlessly between rooms for a comprehensive entertainment system.
Whether you're a movie buff finally upgrading your own setup, or searching for the ultimate holiday gift for the entertainment lover in your life, these IMAX Enhanced-certified devices should be at the top of your shopping list this Christmas.