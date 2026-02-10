4 Tasks Apple TV Handles Better Than Your Smart TV

While a streaming media player with access to the internet and hundreds of apps can fully overhaul an old television, does it make sense to buy one if you already own a smart TV? It depends on how old your TV is and if it has the features you're looking for. If you've been contemplating buying a brand-new TV, it might be worth looking into streaming devices instead, especially if your need for an upgrade doesn't stem from bad image quality.

Compared to alternatives like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Apple TV 4K is on the more premium end when it comes to streaming devices. It starts at $129 for the 64GB version, but you can pick the $149 model for double the storage and an Ethernet port. Unlike the competition that usually uses Android or Linux-based operating systems, the Apple TV 4K runs tvOS. So, if one of your requirements for a TV upgrade was better integration with the rest of your Apple devices, the Apple TV is your only real option.

Beyond bringing the latest streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu to the big screen, there are other things an Apple TV can do better than your smart TV. From a visual revamp to support for convenient Apple-exclusive features, here are four reasons to consider an Apple TV 4K as your next living room upgrade.