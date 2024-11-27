How To Use An iPhone Or iPad As An Apple TV Remote Control

Apple is far from a perfect company, but the one thing that users can always count on is that the brand's family of high-end electronics can work in sync with one another. Chances are if you have more than one Apple product, you regularly use Apple's continuituy feature to connect them so you can send files, back up data, or even make phone calls. One device you might feel is left out of this ecosystem, however, is your Apple TV. Given it doesn't have the range of functions that your iPhone or Mac computer has, it's hard to envision how you can connect any of your other Apple devices to it.

Advertisement

But don't let appearances deceive you. Your Apple TV actually can pair up with your iPhone or iPad, letting your mobile device work as a remote control. And in most instances, there's not much you need to do to forge the connection. Most iPhones and iPads running on a recent iOS system will have remote functions built into the highly customizable Control Center once they're connected to your Apple TV.

From there, you can select items, adjust the volume, turn on subtitles, scroll through menus, skip backward or forward, and more. Furthermore, you can even enable settings to let you locate a lost Apple TV remote using your iPhone. And if your device is struggling to connect to your Apple TV for whatever reason, getting things up and running is very easy.

Advertisement