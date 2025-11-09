Common Problems With Smart TVs (And How To Fix Them)

Modern electronics don't always work the way they should. While smashing your glitchy device with a hammer would make you feel better, there are solutions you can try first. This is especially true for Smart TVs, which can buffer or stutter, even with high-speed internet. When this happens, cut back on the number of other devices using your Wi-Fi. Next, try moving your router closer to the TV, or connect it with an Ethernet cable to your LAN port. You could even lower your video quality in the TV's settings, or clear the cache.

A Smart TV's ability to easily access internet apps can also be problematic. Apps can crash, freeze, or not even load at all. This can be caused by authentication errors or other software bugs. The most obvious fix here is to double-check your username and password. If that's not the cause, close the app, then reopen it. Also, check your system for any updates, and once you're good, do a soft reset of your TV if needed.

Of course, your Smart TV should always deliver crisp video and audio, and if it doesn't, your firmware might be out of date. Just go to your TV's settings and perform any firmware updates you see. If the voices on the show you're watching don't match the actors, you may be able to adjust the audio delay in your settings. If that doesn't work, double-check to be sure your streamer is up to date as well.