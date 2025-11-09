Common Problems With Smart TVs (And How To Fix Them)
Modern electronics don't always work the way they should. While smashing your glitchy device with a hammer would make you feel better, there are solutions you can try first. This is especially true for Smart TVs, which can buffer or stutter, even with high-speed internet. When this happens, cut back on the number of other devices using your Wi-Fi. Next, try moving your router closer to the TV, or connect it with an Ethernet cable to your LAN port. You could even lower your video quality in the TV's settings, or clear the cache.
A Smart TV's ability to easily access internet apps can also be problematic. Apps can crash, freeze, or not even load at all. This can be caused by authentication errors or other software bugs. The most obvious fix here is to double-check your username and password. If that's not the cause, close the app, then reopen it. Also, check your system for any updates, and once you're good, do a soft reset of your TV if needed.
Of course, your Smart TV should always deliver crisp video and audio, and if it doesn't, your firmware might be out of date. Just go to your TV's settings and perform any firmware updates you see. If the voices on the show you're watching don't match the actors, you may be able to adjust the audio delay in your settings. If that doesn't work, double-check to be sure your streamer is up to date as well.
Dealing with hardware and display problems
Sometimes, a Smart TV can experience problems that go beyond apps and built-in software. This includes connectivity issues, as a Smart TV can suddenly disconnect from Wi-Fi for seemingly no reason. When this happens, confirm your Smart TV is connected to the right network. If it is, try resetting your router. If that doesn't work, go to your TV's settings and reset your network. Hopefully, that will fix your problem.
Other common problems often occur with the picture. If your display is either stretched or too narrow, it could be that your TV's aspect ratio is set incorrectly. If this happens, go into your settings and make your adjustments. If your screen is pixelated, a loose HDMI cable could be the culprit, which isn't a problem for devices you've connected wirelessly. If that doesn't work, go into your picture settings and look around. If your TV loses its color or goes grey, unplug any device that's connected, like a soundbar, then unplug the TV. Wait for a minute or two, then plug it back in.
If all else fails, check your TV user manual. You should find a troubleshooting section inside, which might address your issues. Or you can go to the manufacturer's website for more information. Be sure you've tried everything before calling a tech, because you could save some serious money in the long run.
Warranty and other options
Your Smart TV is glitched, or it's failing, and you've tried every quick fix in your owner's manual and on the manufacturer's site. You've unplugged and plugged back in countless times. So what now? If your TV is under warranty, it could be as simple as taking it back to the store and swapping out for a new one. But be sure you understand the warranty first, and make the proper arrangements ahead of time. However, if your screen is broken, you'll have to decide between repairing or replacing it.
If you're a DIYer, you might be thinking about fixing your TV yourself. But if you open your TV while it's under warranty, you may void that warranty. Then there's the issue of personal safety, as even a disconnected TV can still hold a high charge, which means you could end up getting shocked. Even if you've successfully fixed a Smart TV before, you may find that whatever's going on in your DIY project is beyond your capability. Either way, it's never a good idea to try any repairs yourself.
Of course, if you call a technician, they may not give you the news you were hoping for. Maybe the cost of fixing the TV is almost as much as just buying a new one. If so, it might be time to say farewell to your Smart TV, and besides, TVs don't last forever. At least with a new one, you're starting off fresh and hopefully won't have problems anytime soon.