What Is The LAN Port On Your TV For? Here's When To Use It

Using the LAN port to connect your TV to the internet provides a more stable and dependable connection than a wireless link. This wired connection uses Ethernet technology to transmit and receive data packets over the network. It tends to be faster than a wireless connection because it supports higher data transfer speeds and has less interference. To connect to your TV's LAN port, you'll need an Ethernet cable, also known as a network cable. These cables, which may remind you of the telephone cables we use for landlines, come in several categories depending on the data transfer speed. The type of cable you'll need depends on your internet speed, but a category 5 or category 6 cable is typically suitable for home use.

It should be relatively easy to connect to your TV's LAN port. Once you acquire the proper cable, find the port on the TV and connect one end of the Ethernet cable. Then connect the other end to your internet router and confirm the connection in your television's settings. The maximum distance between your router and the TV will depend on the length of your cable.

You can also use a LAN port to connect a streaming device. If you don't have a smart TV and are using a streaming device with a LAN port, you can connect the device directly to your router for better streaming without buffering or other interruptions. Not all streaming devices have LAN ports, however, so be sure to check before purchasing.