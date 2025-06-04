How Long Can An Ethernet Cable Be? (And Can It Be Run Outside?)

In an increasingly technological world, we've found new and effective ways to send information from one place to another in the blink of an eye. A lot of these transfers happen wirelessly these days, whether it's from cell phone to cell phone or laptop to laptop, but that's not to say cords are entirely obsolete. Ethernet cables, which are essential elements to setting up a strong Internet connection, are one type of cord that doesn't seem to be going anywhere. Ethernet cables are still excellent for gaming, day-to-day business activities, and any situations that benefit from the stability and reliability of a hardwired connection.

That said, Ethernet cables aren't miracle products. They have limitations, one of which is a cable's maximum length. While most users will only need Ethernet cables a few feet in length at most, they can go well beyond that. The longest an Ethernet cable can be without losing signal is 328 feet, or 100 meters. Regardless of length, Ethernet cables can be run outside, although that requires ones designed for the outdoors. These Ethernet cables have jackets designed to withstand exposure to the elements, and some can even be buried below ground. Before running Ethernet cables outside, though, it's wise to research the cables themselves and any local guidelines for commercial or residential use.

For those unfamiliar with cables and their associated tech, it might seem strange that length can result in decreased performance. Looking within them, though, it becomes obvious why Ethernet cables shouldn't stretch beyond their limits, no matter where they're used.