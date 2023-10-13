Why Is Your Ethernet Slower Than WiFi (And What You Can Do To Fix It)?

If your ethernet connection is underperforming, the first thing you should do is unplug and inspect the cable. Check its entire length, as well as its connectors, for any obvious abnormalities such as tearing, nicks, or physical warping. If there's any kind of physical problem, then the cable is no longer ideal for your purposes and needs to be replaced.

If you're going out for a new cable, you should ensure you're getting the right kind of cable. If you had your old one for a long time, it might not be optimized for modern internet frameworks, which could slow your connection. Make sure to get at least a Cat5 cable or better to facilitate a proper connection.

If it's not the cable, the problem could also be with the ethernet ports on your computer or router. It's the same deal as inspecting the cable –- carefully check the ports for signs of warping, cracking, or other damage. Unfortunately, if the ports are damaged, you might need to get your device serviced, as that's much harder to replace or fix on your own.