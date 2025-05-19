What's The Best Ethernet Cable For Gaming? Everything You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The raw performance of components like the CPU and graphics card inside your build is what directly affects the gaming experience. Generally, the higher the frames per second you get, the smoother everything feels — and this is especially sought after in competitive titles like "Counter Strike 2" and "Valorant." However, something just as important, if not more, is the speed and reliability of your internet connection.

You don't need gigabit speeds to enjoy an uninterrupted gaming experience. In fact, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) labels the minimum download speed for gaming as 4 Mbps. Activities like online gaming are more sensitive to the stability and reliability of the connection. This is why, despite the fastest Wi-Fi routers available that can soar past 10 Gbps in speeds, most enthusiasts and gamers recommend sticking with a wired Ethernet connection.

Ethernet doesn't suffer from signal interference, network congestion, or latency spikes the same way a wireless connection would. However, picking the right Ethernet cable is just as important. An old and unshielded cable you've found lying around in a drawer might do just fine for downloading files and surfing the web, but strenuous tasks like gaming will end up struggling.

Fortunately, thanks to category, or Cat ratings, that are used universally by different cable manufacturers, the search for the best Ethernet cable for gaming isn't too difficult. Technically, the newest category of cable available will be the fastest, but it might not necessarily be the most ideal.