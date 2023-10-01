CAT5 Vs. CAT6: Will A New Cable Actually Make Your Internet Faster?

There are many different types of ethernet cables, each fulfilling a specific purpose. If you were browsing the internet in the 90s, you likely used a Category 3 cable to facilitate your connection. However, nowadays, the CAT5e cable is the most common ethernet cable with its many advantages to earlier iterations. This enhanced version of the standard CAT5 cable is likely the one linking the wired devices in your home currently.

Soon after the release of the CAT5e cable, the CAT6 cable was unveiled, further improving the technology. However, not many people could fully utilize the cable at its release, as they did not have fast enough internet to take advantage of the faster speeds of the CAT6. It was also considerably more expensive than previous iterations. This led to the domination of the CAT5e cable across the world. But with internet speeds increasing exponentially, many understandably are starting to wonder if it's time to upgrade to the CAT6.