How To Connect Your Roku Streaming Device To Ethernet

As of this writing, Roku doesn't offer an Ethernet adapter accessory, so you'll need to rely on third-party products. However, keep in mind that not every Ethernet adapter will work on your Roku. You'll need to find one that fits several requirements.

Advertisement

For starters, the adapter should have a chip that's either an SMSC95XX or AX8877X — the only two currently supported. You may have to dig a little deeper into the product's spec sheet to find this information, though. When it comes to the allowable speed of the adapter, it should support a maximum of 100Mbps, which is plenty fast for smooth and lag-free streaming of premium quality content — even if they're Dolby Atmos-supported and in 4K HDR. That said, look for adapters with 10/100 support, not 10/100/1000 or 100/1000 speeds as these aren't compatible with Roku. Depending on your Roku device, you'll also need an adapter with either a USB-A or micro USB connector.

If you're unsure what Ethernet adapter to buy, Roku has tested several popular choices to help narrow the search. For the Express and Express 4K and 4K+, the UGREEN Micro USB Ethernet Adapter, TV xStream USB Ethernet Adapter, and Cable Matters Micro USB to Ethernet Adapter all work and can be purchased from Amazon for less than $20. If you have the Streambar or Smart Soundbar variants, you can try the TRENDnet USB 2.0 to 10/1000 Fast Ethernet LAN Wired Network Adapter or Plugable USB 2.0 to Ethernet Fast 10/100 LAN Wired Network Adapter.

Advertisement