How To Connect Your Roku Device To Wi-Fi Without The Remote

In these days where every device comes with accessibility features to make phones and computers easier to navigate, there are many workarounds when one of your peripherals stops working or is missing. If you can't use your physical keyboard, you can activate the virtual keyboard on your computer. If you can't use your mouse, voice access can replicate much of its use until you find a fix. You can even use your phone as a universal remote without much effort.

But that's a TV remote, what about your streaming devices like a Roku box? There is a Roku remote app for phones that you can easily use, but that requires your smartphone to be on the same Wi-Fi network as the Roku player. If you're moving a Roku device to a new place, or trying to connect it to a new network, then things get complicated. If you're trying to connect your Roku device to Wi-Fi without its dedicated remote, follow these steps.