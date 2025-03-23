How Long Do TVs Usually Last? The Answer Is Complicated

For a moment, let's put aside the fancier aspects of smart TVs like streaming, menu navigation, and so on. Looking at it from a purely hardware perspective, that being a screen that shows images, how long should you expect a TV to continue functioning normally? In ideal circumstances, a consistently-used, well-cared-for LED TV can last up to 10 years before it starts to fail. Most typical LED TVs are rated for around 50,000 hours of usage, a little under 6 years, before the screen becomes smudged or pixelated, but it can outlive that if you're not watching it every day.

The big problem here is that those numbers are assuming middling usage with the brightness settings set right down the middle or lower. Of course, we all like to be able to see our TV screens clearly, so there's a good chance you've got your brightness turned up higher, possibly to the max. If you watched an LED TV for hours on end every single day with the brightness near its maximum, its overall longevity could be knocked down to about 7 years, possibly less.

It's worth noting that OLED TVs can last at least a few years longer than LED displays. This is because where LED displays use backlights, OLED displays have self-illuminating pixels, so they don't burn out as fast. Sadly, even an OLED TV won't last forever, especially if you're leaving it on at max brightness for multiple hours every day.

