Repair Or Replace? What You Should Do If You Break Your TV's Screen

However it happened, if you find yourself staring at a TV with a broken screen, you know you have two choices: repair it or replace it. Maybe you accidentally cracked the screen during a move, or there was an unfortunate accident involving a game controller. At this point, all of that is unimportant because your TV is broken, which means you can't use it. What's worse is that a shattered TV screen is one of the most expensive things to fix. For example, depending on the model, replacing the screen on a Samsung TV could cost anywhere from several hundred to over a thousand dollars. Looking at those prices, you might just decide it's not worth it, and you wouldn't be wrong. It often makes more sense to buy a new TV, and it may actually be cheaper.

Advertisement

Still, things aren't always cut and dried, and depending on your budget, you may decide attempting to repair your TV is the better option, especially if the damage to the screen is minor, or you have coverage through insurance or a warranty. However, it's important to keep in mind that TVs typically don't come with warranties that cover broken or cracked screens, although it could be covered by an extended warranty. You also need to consider whether the screen can even be repaired, or if the damage is too extensive to make that an option. Taken together, all of these things can help you determine whether repairing or replacing your TV is the best choice for your situation.