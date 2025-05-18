Repair Or Replace? What You Should Do If You Break Your TV's Screen
However it happened, if you find yourself staring at a TV with a broken screen, you know you have two choices: repair it or replace it. Maybe you accidentally cracked the screen during a move, or there was an unfortunate accident involving a game controller. At this point, all of that is unimportant because your TV is broken, which means you can't use it. What's worse is that a shattered TV screen is one of the most expensive things to fix. For example, depending on the model, replacing the screen on a Samsung TV could cost anywhere from several hundred to over a thousand dollars. Looking at those prices, you might just decide it's not worth it, and you wouldn't be wrong. It often makes more sense to buy a new TV, and it may actually be cheaper.
Still, things aren't always cut and dried, and depending on your budget, you may decide attempting to repair your TV is the better option, especially if the damage to the screen is minor, or you have coverage through insurance or a warranty. However, it's important to keep in mind that TVs typically don't come with warranties that cover broken or cracked screens, although it could be covered by an extended warranty. You also need to consider whether the screen can even be repaired, or if the damage is too extensive to make that an option. Taken together, all of these things can help you determine whether repairing or replacing your TV is the best choice for your situation.
Assess the damage before you pay for repairs
While you can often troubleshoot and fix minor issues like figuring out how to stop your TV from turning on by itself, there often aren't any quick fixes when you break your screen. However, that doesn't mean that it can't be done. Before you decide your TV screen is broken beyond repair, examine it carefully to determine the extent of the damage. If your TV ended up with a few dead pixels or small cracks after being dropped or bumped, it may be salvageable. You may even decide you can tolerate watching it as is and replace it at a future point in time.
However, if your TV has suffered significant damage, you're likely going to have to bite the bullet and either repair it or buy a new one. For most people, the decision about whether to repair or replace will come down to price. In many cases, repairing a TV just isn't worth the cost. Typically, the newer and more advanced your TV is, the more it'll cost you to repair it, although older models can also cost a lot to fix, especially if they have replacement parts that are hard to find or no longer made. In general, you won't be able to repair the screen on a plasma TV, instead, it'll have to be replaced in its entirety, which could cost you more than buying a new TV. On the other hand, you can often get an LED TV repaired, and sometimes it may come out cheaper than buying a new one.
See if your warranty, insurance, or a repair quote changes the math
Before you commit to repairs or start shopping for a new TV, it's worth looking into your coverage and getting a professional opinion. Check to see if your TV is still under warranty (and covers broken screens) or if you have insurance coverage that includes electronics before making a decision on whether to repair or replace it. If you have an add-on to your insurance policy that covers accidental damage to electronics, it might cover repair or replacement costs. You should also get a quote from a certified technician, which can help clarify whether the cost of repairing your TV would even be worth it. If quotes and insurance coverage show that repair isn't feasible or cost-effective, replacing your TV is likely your best option.
Given how cheap TVs are today, you'll usually come out ahead by buying a new one. The newest TVs often come with advanced features like 4K resolution, smart capabilities, and improved energy efficiency, so upgrading to a new TV is often a good investment. There are several cheap TV brands to choose from, and buyers often have strong opinions on which ones are the best. Once you've decided to move on from your old TV, you can do your part to help improve the environment by recycling it. You can search Earth911 or Greener Gadgets for a recycling center near you, which will help you get rid of your old TV properly. On the other hand, if you have a popular TV model, you may be able to sell it for its parts since independent repair shops often need specific components from TVs. Doing so will allow you to recoup some of your investment.