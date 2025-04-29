How Did TVs Become So Cheap? A Brief Look At The Evolution Of The Technology

Buying a new TV used to be a mini life event. It meant multiple trips to the electronics store, plenty of negotiations, and a whole lot of credit card anxiety — because these things were pricey. In 2005, a 40-inch Sony LCD would set you back around $4,000. These days, you can score a 55-inch 4K flat screen for under $500. No fanfare, no financing plan.

And the real twist is, TVs are one of the only things getting cheaper. At a time when the price of eggs, rent, and even children's toys have skyrocketed, TVs have done the opposite. According to the American Enterprise Institute, TV prices have dropped 97% since the year 2000, which is more than any other product on the market.

So what gives? How did TVs go from being a luxury item to an affordable staple in every home?

To answer that, we'll need to take a look at the evolution of TV technology and unpack the key shifts — technological, economic, and strategic — that have made modern TVs shockingly budget-friendly. Here's how it all started, what changed, and why a 60-inch 4K screen is now cheaper than your last night out.

