What Is ACR On Your Smart TV? (And Why You Might Want To Turn It Off)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the greatest strengths of your smart TV is its ability to connect to the internet. This allows you to stream your favorite movies and shows, browse the web, and even wirelessly cast content from your mobile devices. However, this same connectivity also enables your smart TV to spy on you. One of the key technologies it uses for this is ACR (or Automatic Content Recognition).

Advertisement

Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and others already know what you're watching and how long you watch based on your interactions with their apps. This data helps them gauge a show or movie's popularity and recommend content. TV manufacturers, on the other hand, rely on ACR to track your viewing habits across multiple apps and services. Since ACR runs in the background and is buried deep within the TV's settings menu, most users aren't even aware of its existence.

Below, we'll explain what ACR is, how it works on your smart TV, and most importantly, why you might want to disable it. Let's dive in!