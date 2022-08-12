The Android TV Privacy Setting You Should Turn Off Right Now

In order to prevent your Android TV from collecting data from you, there is a way to turn it off. You can do this from the settings on your TV by following these steps (via CNET.)

1. In "Settings," scroll down to "Personal."

2. Go to "Usage and Diagnostics."

3. Turn the switch to "off" to ensure your data is not being tracked.

You can also go to myactivity.google.com to see what data Google is saving about you. You'll be able to manage some data tracking here to control what Google can and can't collect about you. Some of these include web and app activity, location history, and history on YouTube. You can turn all of these off, as well as delete your activity.

This information can be used to send you advertisements that target you or others who are using your TV. It's also used to determine recommendations for you while you're using your Android TV.