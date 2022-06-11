How To Use Your Phone As A Remote For Android TV

If your Android TV remote doesn't have the voice search feature powered by the Google Assistant — or if you prefer a keyboard over the D-pad of Android TV remotes — you can wirelessly control your Android TV with your smartphone (via Google).

The official virtual remote from Google is a feature-rich app that uses your phone's default keyboard for searches. It also offers a touchpad for convenient navigation (in addition to the directional pad), supports the Google Assistant, and lets you easily copy-paste text and links. It'll come in handy if you've misplaced the TV remote or if it's not working right. And once it's set up, you don't need to launch the app every time; the virtual remote toggle can be pinned in the notification shade of your Android smartphone for quick access.

The Google TV app has been available on Android for a while, but just recently made its way to iOS – here's how to use the app to turn your smartphone into a remote for your Android TV.