Google TV App Finally Launches On iOS

In September 2020, the Google Play Movies & TV app was abandoned in favor of Google TV, an occasion that was also marked by the debut of new hardware: the pebble-shaped and colorful Chromecast with Google TV. Despite that, the Google TV mobile app has remained exclusive to the Android side of the ecosystem while the old Google Play Movies & TV app continued to live on iPhones and iPads all the way into 2022. That status quo is finally changing.

The Google TV app for iOS is finally here, and it can now be downloaded from the App Store, according to a post on Google Blog. Folks that already have the Google Play Movies & TV on their iPhones will see an update option in the App Store that will upgrade them to the Google TV experience. Just to avoid any confusion, Google TV is also the interface that greets you when you connect Google's new Chromecast to a TV.

Google TV is the gateway to all entertainment needs of users bundled into a single place. All your subscriptions for services like Netflix and Hulu are neatly lined up on a unified dashboard, with a bunch of management and recommendation tricks in tow. The app's interface is broadly classified across a home page called For You, a Highlights section, and a Your Stuff segment.