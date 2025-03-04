How To Prevent Your Smart TV From Spying On You

Smart TVs offer an undeniable convenience, letting you do everything from accessing your favorite streaming services to browsing the internet. While that's all great, there are also some privacy concerns that come with using a smart TV. One of them is how most TV brands use various technologies to track your viewing habits and monetize that data. For example, most smart TVs include Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), which is a technology that can detect what you're watching on your TV.

Anytime you play content via cable, streaming devices, DVD, or even through your gaming console, your TV manufacturer can know what you're watching and when you're watching it. It analyzes both audio and video that's playing and even takes note of how long you play a specific content. All of this data helps companies run personalized ads. Privacy violations by smart TV manufacturers are not just theoretical. In 2017, VIZIO settled the charges for using complex pixel-matching to collect user data without consent.

While TV manufacturers now offer options to disable ACR and other tracking features, they are often buried deep within menus and labeled under different names, so it's not always easy to access them. Fortunately, you can take steps to protect your privacy and prevent your smart TV from spying on you. In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps for disabling ACR, resetting your advertising ID, and adjusting key privacy settings on major smart TV brands. Let's get started!

