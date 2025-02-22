6 Hidden Google TV Features Every Owner Should Know About By Now

Getting to know the basics of your Google TV isn't too difficult, thanks to its straightforward interface. Even for first time users, navigating through apps, adjusting settings, and managing your content is fairly easy. That said, Google TV has a lot more to offer beyond the basic functions.

Advertisement

While you may already know how to do things like rearrange apps, turn off autoplay, and manage your watchlist, there are several hidden Google TV features — some tucked away in the settings menu — that can take your experience to the next level. So, if you're looking to make the most of your entertainment setup, this guide will share some useful Google TV tips and tricks that you may have missed.

From decluttering your home screen to making your TV safe for your child, and even using your phone as a remote, there's something for everyone on this list. Let's take a look.