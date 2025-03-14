What Does A Dead Pixel Look Like? (And Can It Be Fixed?)

Nothing can be more frustrating than binge-watching the latest Netflix series on your PC and suddenly finding some specks of black right in the middle of the screen. They may be tiny, but they can be quite the distraction and easily ruin the scene for you. More often than not, those dots are dead pixels, also called dark pixels.

A dead pixel is a small black square on the screen that stays unlit even after all the neighboring squares have already changed color. It can show up anywhere on the display, with the center being arguably the worst location. If the dead pixel is too prominent to be ignored, you can use it as a good excuse to buy a new computer monitor.

But what if you're on a budget? Or perhaps the dead pixel is an inconspicuous spot where you don't even notice it? Can you try to fix it yourself instead?