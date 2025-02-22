6 Reasons Why Your TV Is Turning On By Itself (And How To Stop It)

Maybe it's happened to you: you're busy doing something, and all of a sudden, you hear your TV come on in another room. It can be a bit disconcerting. You know you didn't do anything to power it on, yet there it is in the background, with the screen flickering and sound coming from the speakers. Whether you own one of the highest-rated Samsung TVs or a budget-friendly model that cost less than $500, this phenomenon can happen to you — and it doesn't mean your house is haunted. Instead, you're dealing with a common problem that plagues smart TVs but is usually easy enough to fix.

Smart TVs rely on a lot of technology to work properly, including connectivity features like HDMI-CEC, Wi-Fi, and infrared signals to interact with other devices. As a result, signals can get mixed, which occasionally results in your TV turning itself on when you least expect it. Sometimes, a simple fix like changing a menu setting will be enough to stop the problem; other times, you might need to troubleshoot connected devices or update your TV's software to get things back on track.

Before you do anything else, you should try unplugging your TV, holding down the power button for ten seconds, and then plugging it back in to see if that corrects the issue. Just like with your smartphone and other devices, a quick restart is often enough to fix minor issues. If that doesn't work, don't throw it in the towel. Your TV most likely isn't broken, and there are several other things you can do to stop your TV from turning on by itself.

