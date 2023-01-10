How To Use Your TV's Remote Control With Your Xbox Series X|S
If you've ever been deep in a Netflix binge session, you know how annoying it is to be interrupted and questioned by the dreaded prompt asking "are you still watching?" It's quick enough to dismiss and reset the counter, but if you're on a gaming console like the Xbox Series X and Series S, your controller has likely shut itself off after 10 minutes. That means you have to reach for it, power it on, and wait what seems like an eternity for it to resync just so you can confirm your consciousness. (It's just a few seconds, really, but still — annoying!)
What if we told you that it's possible to navigate your console using the very same remote your TV ships with? You can thank HDMI-CEC — one of the best features on the Xbox Series X|S — for that privilege.
HDMI-CEC is a powerful technology that allows you to control your Xbox Series X|S with your TV remote. It's an incredibly convenient way to get the most out of your home theater setup, and it doesn't take much effort to set up. Let's explore how you can use HDMI-CEC to unlock the full potential of your gaming experience.
What is HDMI-CEC?
HDMI-CEC stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface Consumer Electronics Control. It's a standard feature built into many modern TVs that allows you to control compatible devices using just one remote control. By connecting compatible devices via an HDMI cable, you can use the same remote for all of them. This means that you can control your game console, television, Blu-ray player, audio system, and more, and you no longer need pricey universal remotes to do it.
If you're a console gamer, you'll appreciate being able to control your multimedia apps without having to reach for the console's controller, which shuts off after about 10 minutes of inactivity by default. This is especially nice if you often watch shows and YouTube videos, which are shorter than movies, but just long enough to irritate you when you need a quick pause or when it's time to skip an episode. You can also have your Xbox turn on and off automatically whenever you flip the power on your TV.
Setting up CEC between your Xbox Series X|S and TV is incredibly easy, and takes only a few minutes, yet it can make your entire entertainment setup more quick and seamless by killing the frustration of juggling multiple remotes.
How to set up HDMI-CEC on Xbox Series X|S
The first step in setting up your Xbox Series X|S with HDMI-CEC is making sure your television is compatible with the technology, which most modern TVs are. You'll want to double check your TV's manual or go to the manufacturer's website and check just in case. Other than that, as long as you own an Xbox Series X|S, or the previous generation's Xbox One X, you're good to go. Once you have made sure both devices are compatible, connect them via an HDMI cable, and power on both devices.
Next, make sure to enable CEC on both devices. On your television, this can usually be done in the settings menu under "Inputs" or "Devices" — look for a menu item titled something like "HDMI Control" or "HDMI-CEC" and ensure it's turned on.
On your Xbox console, open the guide button to enter the settings menu, then navigate to General > TV & display options > TV & A/V power options, and ensure the HDMI-CEC option is enabled. Here, you can also customize the type of control you want your Xbox to have over other devices.
Once this is done, restart both devices, and test that they're communicating correctly by attempting to power off one device using the other device's remote. Some remotes even allow you to navigate the dashboard and use its native playback buttons to control media apps. If you see movement, then you've officially accomplished your goal.
What to try if HDMi-CEC isn't working
There may be a couple of reasons why HDMI-CEC isn't allowing you to control your Xbox Series X|S using your TV remote. For starters, your TV simply might not be compatible. While most TVs made within the past half decade should be equipped, it's always worth double-checking your specific model. Even if your TV has the feature, the remote itself could be problematic. It's possible that the remote's controls don't map properly to the standard implementation used by most manufacturers, though this is rare.
More likely, your TV might only support HDMI-CEC on specific ports. TVs with these restrictions will typically label which port you need to use, so get behind there and have a look to make sure you're using the correct one. While you're at it, double-check that everything is plugged in securely, and then double check the appropriate settings on the Xbox Series X|S and the TV.
If everything looks well, but your efforts remain fruitless, you may want to try a full power cycle of both your TV and Xbox Series X|S. More than merely powering the devices off and then back on, try unplugging them from their power sources completely, wait 30 seconds, then plug them back in. This could help reset any HDMI handshakes that may have gone awry.