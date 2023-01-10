How To Use Your TV's Remote Control With Your Xbox Series X|S

If you've ever been deep in a Netflix binge session, you know how annoying it is to be interrupted and questioned by the dreaded prompt asking "are you still watching?" It's quick enough to dismiss and reset the counter, but if you're on a gaming console like the Xbox Series X and Series S, your controller has likely shut itself off after 10 minutes. That means you have to reach for it, power it on, and wait what seems like an eternity for it to resync just so you can confirm your consciousness. (It's just a few seconds, really, but still — annoying!)

What if we told you that it's possible to navigate your console using the very same remote your TV ships with? You can thank HDMI-CEC — one of the best features on the Xbox Series X|S — for that privilege.

HDMI-CEC is a powerful technology that allows you to control your Xbox Series X|S with your TV remote. It's an incredibly convenient way to get the most out of your home theater setup, and it doesn't take much effort to set up. Let's explore how you can use HDMI-CEC to unlock the full potential of your gaming experience.