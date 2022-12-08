Xbox Series X And S Accessories That Are A Total Waste Of Money

Whether you've adopted the behemoth Xbox Series X or the slim and compact Xbox Series S, there are a few key accessories that you'll want to buy to ensure that you get the most out of your new gaming console. These include a new controller, additional storage for your game data, a comfortable headset, and perhaps a subscription to Xbox Game Pass for instant access to hundreds of games.

Unfortunately, both brick-and-mortar and online retailers offer Xbox accessories that are unimpressive at best, and complete garbage at worst. It is far too easy to be tricked into wasting your money on an Xbox Series X/S accessory that sounds like a must-have essential at first, only to realize that it's complete junk soon after you've brought it home.

The good news is that there is a wide range of premium Xbox Series X/S accessories that are absolutely worth the purchase, but whether the Series X/S is your first Xbox or you've been a fan since the original made its debut in 2001, you'll want to see this list of accessories that are not worth your time or money.