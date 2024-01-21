How To Properly Get Rid Of An Old TV

Every year, the television market gets increasingly advanced, and with options like 60-inch TVs, 4K Ultra HD, and curved TVs, there's never a wrong time to upgrade your home entertainment. But when replacing your TV, a big problem arises: what do you do with your old one?

First and foremost, you should never throw away your old TVs, especially ones with cathode ray tubes (CRTs), since they contain differing amounts of lead, which could leak into nearby water supplies. Because of the potential pollutants and a lack of waste facilities geared toward electronics, you need to get creative when disposing of an old TV. Instead of dumping it in the trash, the easiest solution is to sell, donate, or give it away. Online marketplaces like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace are great resources for quickly getting rid of an old TV, whether you want to profit from it or list it for free.

Assuming your old TV is from this decade, you could even contact the manufacturer about returning it. You may be surprised that some companies would accept their older models back, either recycling the components or refurbishing them for resale. Contact your TV maker's support team to see if this is an option.