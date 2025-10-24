5 Devices You Can Connect To Your Smart TV Without Needing HDMI

For some of us, we can remember a time when setting up anything with your TV screen may require a few minutes of fumbling around with cables. Because of this, a lot of us have had to be creative with all the ways we've tried to hide our TV wires, like using raceways, strategically placed decor and so on.

After all, cables can be serious eyesores for people who want aesthetically pleasing environments to come home to at the end of a long day. Among these cables is one of the most longstanding connection systems that have been crucial to modern smart TVs: HDMI. In fact, the HDMI connecting system so important that, not only does it continue to be part of the arsenal of most modern TVs, but there are now different types of HDMI optimized for certain display functions.

However, just because your TV still has an HDMI port, it doesn't mean you always have to use it. A lot of people don't mind sacrificing some quality, and they don't mind experiencing a little more latency for the sake of not having to deal with wires forever. These days, a growing number of TV manufacturers have found ways to circumvent the need for HDMI through things like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi streaming. Here are a few devices that let you connect to your smart TV that don't need HDMI to function.