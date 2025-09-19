Should You Use The TV's HDMI eARC Port For Your Soundbar And Is It Better Than Optical?

Once you've picked out a nice smart TV with a good OS and a quality sound system to go with it, you'll already have two of the biggest decisions for setting up your home theater out of the way. There are a handful of other gadgets that can make home entertainment even better, but these two are more than enough to get you started. All you need to do is take them home, pop open the boxes, and set them up. That might sound easy enough, but there are a few decisions you can make during this initial setup process that can dramatically affect the sound quality you get any time you use the TV.

One of the biggest of these decisions is whether or not to use the eARC Port on your TV to connect your sound system instead of the optical port. You might not think that there's that much difference between the two, since they are both designed to make sound travel from your TV to your speakers, but there are some essential distinctions in how these connectivity options function that can have a significant impact on your listening experience. Different types of connections can affect the quality of the sound, the features that you can control from your TV, and the convenience with which you can manage the entire setup when it's time to sit down and watch something. Some options may even unlock certain kinds of advanced surround sound features that wouldn't otherwise be available.

The eARC HDMI port is going to be the best option for the vast majority of users (provided that their TV has one), but to understand why, you'll first need a little more information about what eARC is and what kind of benefits it has over an optical connection.