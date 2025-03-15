6 New Gadgets That Make Home Entertainment Even Better In 2025

A TV is a big investment, not just financially but also in terms of space. These massive screens take up a significant portion of the visual real estate in whatever room you put them in, so naturally, you want them to look as good as possible. A powered-down television isn't exactly an eyesore, but it doesn't really add anything to the ambiance either. Samsung's Frame TVs take advantage of this by turning your inactive displays into your own personal home art gallery. The standard Samsung Frame is getting an upgrade in 2025 to include a 144Hz refresh rate, but the company is also releasing a Pro version that will have a lot more to offer.

For one thing, the new Frame Pro utilizes a Neo QLED display. I've used several TVs with this technology and can tell you from personal experience that they offer significantly more vibrant colors, brighter screens, and darker blacks than standard LED screens. "The difference between the classic The Frame model and the Pro is night and day," said Matt Bolton of Tech Radar. "The extra brightness also means that colors are massively richer and bold." This new model will also come with a Wireless One Connect Box. This makes it so that the power cord is the only one that needs to be plugged directly into the television, which makes clean cable management much easier.

These improvements to visual quality as well as aesthetic quality address many of the concerns that critics have had about the Samsung Frame being an art novelty first and a television second. This makes it a solid choice for anyone shopping to upgrade their TV with a high-end alternative.

