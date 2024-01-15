Every Major Surround Sound Brand Ranked By Top Reviews
If you've always wanted to create an incredible audio experience at home, choosing the right surround sound system is key. Here, we've scoured the best brands in the industry based on factors like top reviews, innovation, and value for money. These brands have earned a reputation for being excellent investments in home audio.
When considering a surround sound system, it's important to think about your specific needs. Factors such as budget, room size and layout, usage, and personal preferences play an important role in helping you choose the right system. Whether you're a movie buff looking for cinema-quality sound, a music enthusiast, or simply wanting to improve your home entertainment setup, there's a system made for your needs.
Each brand on our list brings something unique to the table. From cutting-edge technology and feature-rich systems to budget-friendly options that don't compromise on quality, these brands have made their mark in the world of surround sound. We'll consider what makes each brand stand out, from the specific features that cater to various user requirements to what top reviews are saying about them. We're looking at the best in the business to discover how these top-rated surround sound brands can transform your listening experience. Whether you're setting up your first home theater or looking to upgrade, these insights can help you make an informed decision.
Wharfedale
The first brand on the list was founded in 1933, originally as the Wharfedale Wireless Works, by Gilbert Briggs. Since then, the Wharfedale company has had its hand in speaker manufacturing for commercial, military, and residential needs.
Since 1933, the Wharfedale brand has built its reputation as a quality manufacturer, but what set it apart was its quality to price ratio. Wharfedale's speaker and surround sound systems are by no means cheap, ranging anywhere between a few hundred dollars to thousands. However, even their cheapest speakers have been noted by HiFi Trends as having excellent sound quality, high above its price point.
Wharfedale has several different speaker and surround sound product lineups. Its most notable line is perhaps the Diamond series, which was originally conceived in 1981 and has been continuously improved upon over time. It is currently in its 12th iteration. The Diamond 12 is an impressive blend of innovations, with numerous technologies to reduce unwanted vibrations in the speaker and produce excellent sound at a reasonable price — around $500.
Wharfedale is not only limited to budget-friendly products, however. The company's high-end line of speakers, the Aura, starts in the thousands, and goes up from there.
Onkyo
Founded in 1946 by Takeshi Godai in Osaka, Japan, Onkyo has established itself as an innovator in the sound industry. Starting with a customized record cartridge, Onkyo has continuously developed in-house components and systems.
Onkyo surround sound systems are some of the most beginner-friendly sound systems that users can buy. They are easy to set up and notably come with an impressive receiver that's packed with features and compatibility, a bonus that's often overlooked by other manufacturers.
The entry-level option in Onkyo's range is the SR series. Priced at around $600, this complete surround sound package includes the TX-SR494 receiver, a center speaker, four surround speakers, and a subwoofer. With the receiver alone priced at $450, it's clear that the investment primarily focuses on the quality of the receiver.
For those new to home audio or seeking a basic starter system, the SR series offers a solid foundation with the flexibility for future upgrades. The TX-SR494 receiver supports direct wire connections, allowing for the integration of various speaker brands beyond Onkyo's offerings.
If you're looking for a receiver, many reviewers have pointed to Onkyo products for their reliability, features, and price points. Home Cinema Choice revisited their review of the Onkyo TX-NR6100 and found it an excellent value. It includes features like built-in Chromecast that, while not essential, do add convenience and reduce clutter, for a cleaner look to your installed system.
Polk
Polk Audio has created a niche in the audio industry by offering audiophiles an immersive listening experience without the steep prices typically associated with high-fidelity (HiFi) systems. Founded as a startup over 50 years ago by George Klopfer and Matthew Polk, the company began by handcrafting speaker systems for grassroots bands. With the addition of Sandy Gross, the team expanded their venture, innovating and creating audio equipment right from their shared apartment.
This quintessentially American startup story has shaped Polk Audio's ethos as a company dedicated to delivering high-quality audio equipment. Polk stands out for its commitment to catering to discerning audiophiles without the pretense or inflated costs often found in the industry.
Polk Audio boasts a comprehensive lineup of surround sound systems designed to accommodate various spaces and preferences. For smaller spaces like apartments, its React 4.1 surround system is an ideal choice. It features the React soundbar as its main component, delivering clear audio in a small package. Reviewers like Tech Hive and Tech Radar were impressed with the quality of its sound at an extremely affordable price.
On the complete opposite end of the spectrum is the Reserve R700 Platinum system that comes with enough equipment and speakers to start your own theater. In addition, it's compatible with the Dolby Atmos system that allows users to experience surround sound with height differentials offering a whole new dimension to the experience.
Logitech
Logitech is known for its reliable PC peripherals and accessories. The company has built an impressive reputation for a wide variety of products like speakers, headphones, and computer mice, often having dozens of different affordable options for any type of gaming or PC accessory you can imagine. This makes it a little surprising that Logitech currently only has one complete surround sound system in its lineup: the Logitech Z906 5.1 surround sound system. However, it does have numerous options for smaller sound systems and speakers.
With so many different audio brands out there, Logitech has solidified itself as a budget-friendly, mid-tier brand. The product offerings may not look the most exciting or flashy, but they work well and often at a fraction of the price of their competitors. According to Tech Spot, the Z906 is fantastic with a gaming rig or movies, offering crisp and powerful sound. What makes that even more impressive is that it does so with a price tag under $400.
However, to get to the low price point, Logitech did make some sacrifices. The Z906 is THX-certified to offer true movie theater quality surround sound, and is also able to play Dolby Digital and DTS (Digital Theater Systems) encoding, which is great, but it's missing HDMI connections.
Dali
Hailing from Scandinavia, Danish Audiophile Loudspeaker Industries, or Dali, has been crafting speaker systems since 1983. The company's guiding principle has always been to deliver sound that's as close to 'authentic' as possible. This ambition is evident in its speakers and systems, which are brimming with proprietary technology for vibration dampening and other innovations, resulting in an impressive array of audio products.
While the name Dali might inadvertently conjure images of the surreal artist Salvador Dali, the connection ends there. However, you wouldn't be far off in thinking of its speakers as artwork in their own right. Dali's speakers are works of meticulous craftsmanship, blending futuristic elements with timeless design. Their Kore and Epikore series feature futuristic bevels and curves, while the Oberon series embraces a classic, timeless aesthetic.
Dali's range is vast, catering to audiophiles and casual listeners alike. A case in point is its Oberon 7c, a relatively simple Bluetooth surround sound system that has garnered high praise. In their review, Audioholics highlighted the system's ease of setup that's as straightforward as pressing a connect button. The Oberon 7c also reduces wire clutter, offering a streamlined experience. However, it's important to note that it primarily connects the speaker and receiver via Bluetooth. For those seeking more control and uncompressed audio quality, Dali's Kore series or other lines might be the better choice.
Q Acoustics
Despite being a relatively new player in the audio industry, Q Acoustics has quickly established itself as a brand to watch since its inception in 2006. Entering the market with the ambitious goal of offering competitively priced HiFi speakers, Q Acoustics has not only met but exceeded expectations. In just three years, they showcased their innovative drive by introducing systems specifically designed to enhance flat-screen TV audio, a first in the industry at the time.
TechRadar found Q Acoustics to be the perfect boost for listeners looking to upgrade their standard TV speakers. While reviewing the M20 bookshelf speaker they stated that, "The M20 HD delivers a significant improvement on the majority of built-in TV audio systems." This endorsement highlights Q Acoustics' ability to offer a substantial upgrade from standard TV speakers.
The latest achievement from Q Acoustics is the 5000 series, a line that builds upon the success of their Concept series. This new series incorporates the proprietary Continuous Curved Cone profile, ensuring smoother high frequencies and deeper bass. Moreover, each speaker in the 5000 series employs Q Acoustics' Point-2-Point (P2P) Bracing system, a feature meticulously designed to minimize vibrations within the speaker's casing, further refining the audio output.
Sonos
Sonos is known for their excellent wireless and smart speaker systems. Each speaker is designed to seamlessly sync together, and users can easily create customized home sound systems by simply adding Sonos speakers to your home until you're satisfied. It's an impressive design that makes it easy to set up a surround sound system anywhere in your house.
Starting your Sonos journey is a simple task. The company has various starter bundles with a soundbar and a couple of side speakers for newbies to dip their toes in the water. From there, you can add more depth to your system with subwoofers, bring in some smaller HiFi speakers, or even grab the Sonos Move, their handy portable speaker.
The Sonos Move is not just any speaker. It is a portable indoor/outdoor speaker that's designed to work with your integrated Sonos system, or as a standalone speaker that can easily be moved from room to room, or from house to your backyard BBQ. PCMag gave it two thumbs up for its sturdy design and was impressed with how easy it is to use — from its handy app controls to the smart Alexa integration.
Sennheiser
After 75 years, Sennheiser is still family owned and operated, and is one of the biggest names in audio technology in the world. Started in Germany in 1945 by Fritz Sennheiser, the Sennheiser company was founded on the principles of innovation and the pursuit of recreating the perfect sound from their devices.
One of its most unique products is the Sennheiser Ambeo Max Soundbar. Unlike traditional setups requiring multiple speakers, the Ambeo Max employs a unique design to create an immersive sound environment from a single unit. This product incorporates 3D audio technology, including Dolby Atmos and MPEG-4 standards, to enhance the home audio experience. The soundbar will automatically detect the size of the room and its location in the room during setup by sending sound waves to the ceiling and measuring the feedback. With only a single soundbar, you can turn most living rooms into an amazing home theater.
Industry experts have been blown away by Ambeo's capabilities. It challenges the conventional setup of multiple surround sound speakers by delivering a comparable, if not superior, audio experience. Reviewers like WhatHiFi have noted that while the Ambeo Max's price point might align with that of multiple smaller speakers, its performance in delivering 3D sound really stands out.
Klipsch
Many startups say they're founded on hope, but Klipsch Audio was literally founded in Hope, Arkansas. Started by Paul W. Klipsch in a small tin shed, Klipsch Audio has been producing and innovating sound technology since 1946. Paul Klipsch's first innovative design was the horned speaker nicknamed the Klipschorn. His goal was to create an orchestra-level sound right in the user's living room. It's the only speaker in the world that's been in continuous production for over 70 years.
With such a long-standing heritage in the audio world, it's no wonder that Klipsch has been at the top of numerous audio review sites. The company continues to take Paul Klipsch's original design and refine it for the modern market. Home Theater Review describes Klipsch speakers as "big speakers with a big sound, that beg you to turn it up."
The Cinema 1200 5.1.4 surround system is its latest in Klipsch's home audio offerings. Not only does it feature an aesthetically pleasing design, but it's also equipped with an array of features. The system includes customizable audio modes, easily adjustable with the touch of a button. These settings allow users to enhance vocal clarity or amplify action sequences instantly. There are even nighttime modes that limit subwoofer use so that you can keep the peace with your neighbors.
Bowers & Wilkins
Founded in 1966 by John Bowers and Roy Wilkins, Bowers & Wilkins has dedicated itself to the pursuit of reproducing sound in its purest form. The company's guiding principle has been to make speakers that recreate sound as close as humanly possible to artists in a recording studio. This philosophy can be seen in a quote from the founder John Bowers, "The best loudspeaker isn't the one that gives the most. It's the one that loses the least."
Bowers & Wilkins speakers are designed to replicate what they call the "True Sound" by replicating a faithful replication of original music recordings by artists in sound studios. This has led Bowers & Wilkins to be one of the most respected names in speakers for home and professional use.
During a baseline test of Bowers & Wilkins floor speakers, HiFiCentre tested the 600, 700, and 800 series tower speakers. Starting with the lowest tier, the 600, they were amazed at the sound quality and were skeptical that the subsequent generation could improve on it. However, the 700 and 800 series speakers surpassed these high expectations. Notably, despite their premium pricing, these speakers were considered a justified investment for serious audiophiles, offering a level of sound fidelity that aligns with their cost.
Nakamichi
Nakamichi was founded in Japan by Etsuro Nakamichi in 1948. What started as a Research & Development firm would eventually become the sound giant Nakamichi that we know today. True to their R&D roots, Nakamichi has always innovated and pushed the envelope with its products. This philosophy has served the company well over the years, and helped it become one of the most respected producers of audio equipment in the industry.
The Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 surround sound system is a recent standout in its line of products. Digital Trends provided a comprehensive review of the system, examining its capabilities against the nearly $4,000 price tag. The conclusion was that while a similar system could potentially be assembled for less, the Nakamichi Dragon offers a unique combination of a clean design and advanced features in one package.
The influence of Nakamichi's R&D background is evident in the Dragon surround sound system. Notable as the world's first wireless 21-channel surround system, it combines powerful, wireless speakers with compatibility for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, showcasing Nakamichi's commitment to innovation in audio technology.
Sony
When it comes to titans of consumer electronics, the last two entries on our list are in a league of their own. These brands have not just survived but thrived in a fast-paced industry, where innovation is key. They are the benchmarks of quality and longevity, making it a tough call to decide which one truly takes the crown.
Sony is a name that's virtually synonymous with cutting-edge consumer electronics, and has been at the forefront since 1946. Although the company's first product was a rice cooker, the Type-G tape recorder is what made Sony famous, helped secure its prominence, and set it on its path to becoming one of the world's best producers of audio equipment.
Sony is such a massive company, producing multiple tiers and ranges of products, that it sometimes ends up competing against itself with reviewers. For instance, the review site Rtings.com even has a comprehensive review that ranks the best Sony soundbars, since Sony's catalog is so varied. No matter what budget, room size, or level of professionalism needed in your system, Sony has a product line catered to you.
Samsung
Today we know Samsung as one of the world's leading manufacturers of commercial goods. However, in 1938, the fledgling Korean company traded in groceries. Founder Lee Byung-Chull would continue to add to Samsung's portfolio until they found the secret recipe with the Samsung Electronics division in the 1960s. Since then, Samsung has focused its efforts on home and consumer electronics, making it one of the world's most popular brands and a household name.
The Q-Series surround sound system is Samsung's latest foray into home audio. Earning spots on numerous "top" lists, the Q-Series is acknowledged for its advanced features. The system's soundbar is designed to automatically adjust its settings to suit the acoustics of the room, enhancing the viewing experience. Additionally, the system's rear speakers are equipped with upward-facing speakers to amplify sound coverage, creating a fuller surround sound experience.
Since Samsung produces so many different types of electronics, it's no surprise that it also has its own line of smart TVs that sync up with Samsung sound systems. The Q-Series surround sound system syncs up to Samsung TVs with a system called Q Symphony. This feature was noted by PCMag for its ability to wirelessly sync with newer Samsung TVs for easy setup, while automatically using the TV's built-in speakers to supplement the Q-Series sound system.