No Smart Home Hub? You Can Use Your TV Instead

If you've decked your home out with smart LED lightbulbs, thermostats, and cameras, you're likely to find yourself looking for a centralized way of managing all of them at once. Smart home hubs, like Amazon Echo, offer exactly that by communicating with each device via the internet. They can be pretty useful, particularly if you have a large number of smart gadgets at home. But it's still yet another device to buy, meaning more money to spend.

Luckily, you might already have something you can use to control your smart devices: Your TV. Select TVs are already able to work like a smart home hub for Google Home with just a few settings tweaks. Or, you might be able to turn it into a hub using some other smart home items you already own. This is particularly handy if you use a different smart technology service like Alexa or HomeKit.

Using your TV as a hub also helps to visualize your whole smart home setup. A lot of smart hubs don't have displays, operating with voice controls and speakers instead. While this can be useful when giving your hub voice commands, it's not so good when you want to check up on the video feed from your doorbell. It also helps to give you an overview of your whole home's ecosystem all at once.

