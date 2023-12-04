Here's Why You Might Want To Use Vanish Mode On The Instagram App

If you've ever scrolled to the bottom of a conversation in Instagram messages, you've probably seen a circle appear prompting you to "swipe up to turn on vanish mode." The feature is Instagram's version of Snapchat-style ephemeral messaging, meaning messages sent with it disappear after being seen. According to Instagram, messages vanish as soon as someone leaves the chat or turns off vanish mode. So why would you want to enable vanish mode rather than simply using the default messaging mode on Instagram?

Vanish mode is an Instagram feature that adds an additional layer of privacy to your messaging, and it's built for those times when you might not want something you send to be preserved indefinitely like a normal message. To turn it on or off, you swipe up from the bottom of a conversation. The feature competes with platforms like Snapchat and Signal, which place ephemeral messaging at the core of their products, and while it's not as feature-rich as those apps, it can be useful in a pinch.