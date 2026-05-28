Why Some USB Ports Are Color-Coded, But USB-C Ports Aren't

If this wasn't confusing enough, USB-C exacerbates the problem by forgoing colors completely. The reason for this is that the USB-C port can do a multitude of things, and has become a common connection for several different technologies and protocols like Thunderbolt, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB4. There is also the baked-in Alternate Mode technology inside the USB-C spec, which supports a mixture of power and data delivery, as well as audio and video transmission, and can eliminate the need for multiple cables. Designating one color for everything USB-C can do simply isn't practical, so manufacturers and the USB-IF are increasingly relying on logos for identification.

So rather than looking for colors on a USB-C port, users are better off looking for symbols designating its capabilities – symbols to look for are the SuperSpeed (SS) logo, the Thunderbolt logo, a lightning bolt symbol (typically indicating fast charging or higher power delivery), among others. Even this isn't foolproof, though, as some manufacturers (like Apple) prefer to omit any labels on the ports. As an example, my 2025 MacBook Air M4 has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, but they're not identified visually. The best course of action for determining the port you're dealing with is to refer to the device's documentation, such as a user manual or product listing page.