12 Interesting Mini Gadgets You Can Buy On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon has seemingly endless pages of mini gadgets. Most of them are not particularly interesting, and most of them are probably not worth buying. A significant number are slight variations of the same product, with different brand names and suspiciously similar reviews. Finding a mini gadget genuinely worth buying can take time. So, we've done the legwork for you.
Some of the items on this list were chosen for their tiny practicality; others were simply chosen for their novelty factor. Some are genuinely good tools for hobbyists, while others are good gadgets for the home. They are all very small — most can fit into a pocket or even fit comfortably on a keychain — and they all come highly recommended by Amazon customers. Hopefully, buying any of these mini gadgets will result in money well spent for you. Here are some of the most interesting mini gadgets we could find on Amazon.
PowerUp 4.0 smartphone-controlled paper airplane kit
The $60 PowerUp 4.0 is an example of giving a classic toy a major tech upgrade. All you have to do is fold a sheet of paper into an airplane, just like when you were a child, clip it onto the pen-sized PowerUp 4.0 module, and suddenly you'll be able to pilot it from your smartphone. The module measures just 7.5 x 0.7 x 1.5 inches and weighs 19 grams. You can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth, and the PowerUp app adds in throttle, pitch, roll, and yaw for your pleasure. The gadget even has a built-in autopilot and a gyro stabilizer to keep things steady when in flight.
If you want to push things further, Acro Mode opens up loops, barrel rolls, and hammerheads, but fair warning, these take practice to master. The propellers are powerful, too. With a top speed of 20 mph and a range of up to 230 feet, plan on flying in a wide open space. The good news is that any crashes leave the module undamaged. The same can't be said for your paper creation, but just fold a fresh sheet, and you're back in the air. The app features instructions for 14 airplane designs. It rates each for speed, maneuverability, and endurance. A 30-minute charge gets you 10 minutes in the air, which Tom's Guide described as "immensely fun," while well over 2,000 Amazon customers have collectively given it an overall score of 4.3.
Kitchen Safe time lock safe
The Kitchen Safe Time Lock Safe not only offers up a bit more resistance than most willpower tools, but it's also a highly recommended gadget for focus and productivity. Once the timer is set, you're not getting whatever you're trying to cut back on until time is up— there is no override. Just drop in your phone, your cigarettes, or whatever it is you're trying to use less, dial in the time you want to go without it, and press "confirm."
The device can stay locked for up to 10 days, so be sure to input a realistic time. You can force it open if the withdrawal gets too much. But it does cost $60, which alone might give you second thoughts about performing a break-in. The designers at Kitchen Safe have been pretty thoughtful, though, and built in a five-second window that gives you a chance to abort if the cold sweats arrive quickly.
The mini version measures 5.5 x 5.5 x 3 inches and has an interior height of 2 inches. There are medium and XL sizes if you have a larger phone, though this does take it away from the realm of "mini gadget." Amazon customers are satisfied, with its overall score currently sitting at 4.5 from almost 7,000 reviews. Many have used it to beat a doomscrolling habit, and with Kitchen Safe stating Americans pick up their phones 262 times per day, it's one way to get those numbers down.
TinyCircuits TinyTV 2
Nobody needs a 1-inch television, but someone might want one. The TinyCircuits TinyTV 2 is an incredibly small gadget you probably didn't realize existed. It's a fully working miniature retro TV complete with wooden casing, slim little legs, and a pair of rotary knobs on the front. With measurements of just 1.1 x 1.5 x 1.9 inches, it's so small you can squeeze it between your fingers while you watch preloaded channels on the 1.14-inch IPS screen. A free app also lets you convert and add MP4s via USB-C, and there's enough storage space for around ten hours of video.
The battery only runs for about two hours per charge, so don't expect to watch a "Lord of the Rings" marathon on it. Audio is a weak point, too. The speaker struggles with volume and clarity, so this mini gadget really is a novelty item. If you're wondering what the point in it is at all, well, it works well as a dollhouse television, or, as Wired mentioned, "the lovely nostalgic glow it provides makes this my favorite desk ornament." It comes in retro brown or translucent finishes and costs $60. A few hundred Amazon customers have combined to give it a healthy 4.6, and it makes an excellent gift for someone who has everything except a very small television.
Divoom MiniToo retro PC-style computer speaker
"Bought for the look, stayed for the sound." That one Amazon review tells you everything you need to know about the Divoom MiniToo. At first glance, it seems to be pure novelty nostalgia — a retro-inspired gadget that screams 1980s. It is indeed a desktop speaker styled to look like an old PC that's small enough to sit in the palm of your hand. But looks are only half the story. The 5W speaker actually punches well above its weight. The audio is apparently warm and clear, and there's even a tiny subwoofer on the back.
This gadget measures just 1.9 x 1.6 x 3 inches and can display animations, text, and more than 70 clock faces on the 1.9-inch pixel screen via the Divoom app. It'll pulse along to whatever audio you play, and there's even a pixel art community providing ready-made designs to download. It also pulls desk duty in other ways. For example, it has a built-in alarm with 12 wake-up sounds, white noise for sleep, and a pomodoro timer for anyone who needs help staying focused. At $60, it might cost a little more than you'd expect, but with 4.7 stars from almost 200 Amazon reviews, the MiniToo may well prove to be one of those rare mini gadgets that surprises with its quality.
BACtrack C6 keychain breathalyzer
The sensor inside the BACtrack C6 breathalyzer is the exact same tech used by law enforcement, it's just inside a device so small you could easily lose it in your coat pocket. At 2.2 x 0.7 x 1.3 inches and just 57 grams, you'll barely notice it's there, but knowing it is brings peace of mind. Connect it to the BACtrack app via Bluetooth, blow into it, and within around five seconds, it displays your blood alcohol content (BAC). The tech not only tells you where you stand level-wise, but it also estimates how long it will take for your BAC to return to zero.
You don't even need to connect it to the app, either. The reading will also appear directly on the device if you prefer, though the app does keep a running log of all your tests if that's something you need.
This gadget runs on a single AAA battery, which is good for around 300 tests, although the sensor does need recalibrating from time to time. Business Insider noted a slight accuracy gap between it and higher-end breathalyzers, although it states this amounts to little in practice and considers it the best portable breathalyzer on the market. Amazon reviewers tend to agree, with the device receiving an overall 4.3 based on nearly 7,000 reviews, and the $70 price tag is hard to argue with for such a useful mini gadget.
Rorry CharmGo Portable Charger
Carrying a power bank usually means carrying a cable. It might also mean carrying several cables if you have devices with different ports. The Rorry CharmGo Portable Charger brings something different to the table. Not only is it credit card-sized and clips onto your keychain, but it also has built-in USB-C and Lightning cables, along with a wireless charging pad for an Apple Watch, which can be charged up to 10 times by the 5,000mAh battery. You can also get eight charges for AirPods and a full charge for an iPhone. Android phones or any USB-C device are also chargeable, and it can power up three devices at once.
Pass-through charging means all three devices and the power bank can be at capacity when you wake up. If you just want to charge the power bank, it'll be full in around 2.5 hours. However, the cables, understandably, aren't particularly long given the size of the device. But this just means whatever you are charging will need to sit next to the power bank.
Some Amazon users have reported reliability issues after some time, but the majority are satisfied in this regard, specifically citing its longevity even in tough conditions. Around three-quarters of the almost 8,000 reviewers have given the charger five stars. This averages out at a 4.4, and at $26, it is one of this list's better-value entries.
Temtop M10+ indoor air quality monitor
Most air quality monitors make a trade-off: comprehensive readings or a long battery. If you invest $100 in the Temtop M10+, you get both. The gadget simultaneously tracks all major indoor air pollutants, including CO2, PM2.5, VOCs, and AQI, as well as temperature and humidity, while running for up to 60 days on a single charge.
At 3.2 x 1.2 x 3.2 inches, it's about the size of a deck of cards, and the 4.2 stars awarded by just over 100 Amazon reviewers tell you all you need to know about its quality. However, independent testing at BreatheSafeAir also confirms this. The website states the CO2 sensor performs very well and claims it's "the best for anyone looking for a semi-portable monitor." However, it also notes that the PM2.5 sensor can overreport concentrations.
The device uses an e-ink display without a backlight, so the screen is easy to read without draining the battery. Each pollutant has its own page, which means you can't review them all together, and it will beep continuously when pollution levels spike. There is the option to disable alarms entirely, but if left on, it beeps until you clear that air.
Kodak Charmera
The Kodak Charmera cannot and does not try to compete with your phone. It's a 30-gram keychain camera that shoots grainy, washed-out, gloriously lo-fi photos — precisely what anyone shooting with one would want. It's inspired by Kodak's 1987 Fling camera, the company's first-ever disposable. The companion app offers four frames and seven filters designed to add a bit of Kodak vintage nostalgia to your shots, and the small LED flash is suitable for nearby subjects when the light is dim.
You can only store two photos on the device. It does have a microSD slot, but it doesn't come with a card, which is hardly surprising, given the camera costs just $35. Don't expect wireless transfer, either. Connect via USB-C or just pull the card. There's also no zoom, autofocus, or manual settings. Just point, shoot, and accept the result. As our reviewer at SlashGear said, "It takes away everything unnecessary and forces you, the photographer, to be creative and work around its limitations."
The Charmera's mini measurements are 2.3 x 1 x 0.8 inches, and it clips onto your keys or bag. The 1.6MP sensor shoots at 1440 x 1080, and 30fps video recording is supported. Almost 3,000 Amazon reviewers back it up as a good mini gadget with an overall 4.6, and it's clearly one of the more "charming" on our list.
Xenvo Pro Lens Kit
Your phone camera probably takes decent photos already, but the Xenvo Pro Lens Kit adds in a couple of things it probably can't do. The first is a lens that helps to capture 45% more scene; the second is one that can shoot close-ups of a subject with excellent detail. It's one of those highly rated camera attachments that help you get the most out of your photos, and Amazon customers agree. They give it a 4.2 from well over 20,000 reviews. And at $40, it's a practical mini gadget well worth considering.
The 15x macro lens allows you to position your phone a half-inch from your subject for detailed close-ups. You can attach the 0.45x wide-angle lens via a clip, and it offers rectilinear correction that keeps lines straight with no fisheye distortion. Tom's Guide adds that it produces "excellent detail capture and no vignetting." The only real problem they report is some minor smudging at the extreme corners.
Also included is a GlowClip LED, which offers steady and natural-toned light and can be a better option than the harsh light of a smartphone flash. Although at full power, it only reaches subjects up to 10 inches away, so it's really only useful for close subjects. You also get a travel case for on-the-go protection, a lanyard for carrying them around your neck, and a cleaning cloth to keep your shots smudge-free.
Saytay LED Clock USB Fan
Most desk fans do what they are supposed to do, but the Saytay LED Clock USB Fan throws in a couple extra tricks. On top of cooling you down, it also displays the time and room temperature, not on a screen, but on an LED display that appears on the spinning fan blades. The lights spinning creates the image of a stable clock face and temperature reading, suspended in mid-air. And it does it all from a single spinning object about the same size as a large pen. It weighs just over 2 ounces, and you can position the gooseneck at any angle, and it stays fixed. The airflow is gentle and sufficient for mild heat, and it won't blow papers all over the desk.
The display effect is surprisingly smooth and bright. However, some customers do note that the temperature can read a degree or two high, which might be down to the motor heat. A few customers have also commented on durability issues over time. However, at just $20, it's not a significant loss if it doesn't last as long as you hope, and the 4.2 from over 500 reviews suggests the majority of customers are satisfied.
Bebang 1000X Handheld Microscope
At just 32 grams and roughly the size of a cigarette packet, the Bebang 1000X Handheld Microscope looks more like a children's toy than a science tool. With the microscope garnering an overall 4.5 from almost 2,000 reviews, it's one of this list's more quietly impressive mini gadgets.
You can place this handheld microscope over anything to get a closer look at it. Whether it's the delicate wing of a ladybug, the tight weave of some fabric, or the worn face of a coin, the microscope will magnify the subject up to 1,000 times on its 2-inch screen. There are four levels of magnification, starting at 200x, though some customers feel that magnification at the top end isn't quite as advertised. But then, you're probably going to have to spend a bit more than $38.49 for a serious scientific tool. You can take photos or videos of your subjects and save them all to the included 32GB SD card. The microscope can run for around 2.5 hours on a single charge and easily fits into a bag or large pocket, while it comes complete with five lab-grade glass slides and an EV hard case.
Mogics Bagel Universal Power Strip
Most travelers will tell you that a large adapter plugged into a standard power strip often blocks the sockets on either side of it. The shape alone of the Mogics Bagel Universal Power Strip solves this problem. The circular design offers five universal sockets and two USB ports, evenly spaced around the ring. Frequent travelers will be happy to know it's compatible in over 150 countries, and the 36-inch cable rolls back into its body when not in use for easy packing.
Unlike most travel adapters, it doesn't plug directly into walls. Instead, it connects via a cord, so it sits on a surface and won't continuously drop out of a loose socket. There's an auto-resetting fuse providing surge protection, too, which PackHacker reports saved two devices on a trip to Thailand. The travel gear specialists call the convenience "hard to beat," and at $49 with a score of 4.3 from over 200 reviews on Amazon, it's an investment most travelers will likely be happy with.
Methodology
We only selected mini gadgets on Amazon rated 4.0 or above with a minimum of 100 customer reviews and paid close attention to the proportion of one-star ratings. We used professional reviews where available to support our assessments, but price and practicality were also considerations. We did, however, include a few novelty products for those who enjoy gimmicky gadgets or are looking for an unusual gift.