12 Interesting Mini Gadgets You Can Buy On Amazon

The Kitchen Safe Time Lock Safe not only offers up a bit more resistance than most willpower tools, but it's also a highly recommended gadget for focus and productivity. Once the timer is set, you're not getting whatever you're trying to cut back on until time is up— there is no override. Just drop in your phone, your cigarettes, or whatever it is you're trying to use less, dial in the time you want to go without it, and press "confirm."

The device can stay locked for up to 10 days, so be sure to input a realistic time. You can force it open if the withdrawal gets too much. But it does cost $60, which alone might give you second thoughts about performing a break-in. The designers at Kitchen Safe have been pretty thoughtful, though, and built in a five-second window that gives you a chance to abort if the cold sweats arrive quickly.

The mini version measures 5.5 x 5.5 x 3 inches and has an interior height of 2 inches. There are medium and XL sizes if you have a larger phone, though this does take it away from the realm of "mini gadget." Amazon customers are satisfied, with its overall score currently sitting at 4.5 from almost 7,000 reviews. Many have used it to beat a doomscrolling habit, and with Kitchen Safe stating Americans pick up their phones 262 times per day, it's one way to get those numbers down.