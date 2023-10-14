5 Highly Rated Android Camera Lens Attachments To Get The Most Out Of Your Photos

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smartphone cameras have improved vastly over the last decade, replacing point-and-shoot and even DSLR cameras for many users. Most modern smartphones come with at least two rear cameras, and many include three or four. While the setup can vary by brand, you'll usually find some combination of a wide, ultrawide, telephoto, and occasionally, a macro lens.

While the iPhone 15 Pro Max is known for its versatile cameras, Android brands have caught up. The Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones feature excellent cameras, and brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, and Huawei aren't far behind. As smartphone cameras have evolved, we've seen bigger sensors, more megapixels, and periscope lenses, not to mention better image processing and AI-assisted camera modes. However, despite all their advancements, digital cameras still have features that we'll never see in smartphone cameras.

The easiest way to get more out of your phone's camera is by using a camera lens attachment. You can get standalone lenses like macro, telephoto, or wide-angle, or pick up a lens kit that includes multiple attachments. Most camera lenses feature universal compatibility, so you don't need to upgrade them when you change your phone.