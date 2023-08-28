The Hidden Features Of Your Android Phone's Camera

In the last few years, we have seen a lot of improvements in Android phone cameras. From getting low-light mode on some entry-level phones to seeing astronomy and zoom capabilities on flagships, manufacturers leave no stone unturned to have an edge over their competitors.

However, in this race to pack a phone with countless camera features, brands often make it hard for users to keep tabs on everything. For instance, most affordable Android phones come with a Tilt Shift mode in their camera, which blurs the foreground and the background in a picture. The recent Google Pixel phones have a hidden Astrophotography Mode that clicks beautiful night sky images. Several tools can help you shoot a better photo, like the grids, a floating shutter button, RAW mode, and more.

However, it is imperative to note that not all features are available on all devices. Due to the highly customizable nature of Android, makers put their apps and UIs in phones, naming things differently. So what's called HDR mode on one might be available as High Dynamic Range on the other. That said, let's discuss your Android phone's hidden camera features.