You Can Set A Timer On Your Samsung Galaxy For Photos. Here's How

Do you want to take a group photograph with your family or friends using your Samsung Galaxy phone? You can ask someone else to take the picture for you, which involves the risk of handing over your phone to a stranger. Or, you can take a selfie, which may not be able to include everyone in the frame. Either way, you aren't getting the best possible picture to cherish the memory.

However, there's a third way that can help you decide the frame, direct everyone as you want, and be a part of the photograph. The Camera Delay Timer is a feature that allows you to set up a frame, click the shutter button, and be a part of the photograph before your phone captures it. All the Samsung Galaxy phones, including the entry-level Galaxy A series and the top-tier Galaxy S series, come with a camera timer.

You don't even need special equipment to access the Camera Delay Timer feature on Samsung Galaxy phones. As long as you have a flat surface, a shelf, or a wall to place your phone upright, you don't need equipment. If you're very particular about the frame and its composition, a tripod could help you get the required height and field of view, but it's not mandatory.