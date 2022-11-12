How To Use The Astrophoto Feature On The Samsung Galaxy S22

As you can imagine, the imaging setup for professional astrophotography is more involved than a simple point-and-shoot. Ideally, you need a high-end DSLR or mirrorless camera stabilized on a tripod. And, of course, the technical know-how of photography and stargazing. With the equipment ready, astrophotographers decide on a target in the night sky (a galaxy, a nebula, a planet, the moon, or any celestial object). The next step is locating it in the night sky, selecting the right settings for the right conditions, getting a fix on and tracking the target, and finally, taking a shot over a set period. The images are taken in RAW format, letting the astrophotographer composite and edit in post without affecting the quality.

Samsung's Astrophoto takes most of these complicated steps out of the process, letting sophisticated AI do the heavy lifting. It searches night sky features using the "Sky guide" feature and locks onto them (via Samsung). Plus, with the constellation assist, you get a better idea of what you're observing.

Once detected, Astrophoto predicts how the objects move, auto-selects the right settings for the scene, takes multiple shots for several minutes and composites them using multi-frame processing. The dozens of frames (taken in RAW format) are then processed, enhanced, and stacked as a single output (via Samsung).