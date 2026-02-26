14 Incredibly Small Gadgets You Didn't Realize Existed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We live in a world surrounded by gadgets. From smartphones to Bluetooth speakers to smart home devices, it's difficult to imagine life without the latest tech around us. Over time, most of these gadgets have undergone miniaturization. For instance, CRT TV sets were massive. However, most of the best TVs today are extremely slim, regardless of the screen size. Transistors have gotten smaller inside electronics, allowing data to be transferred at faster speeds. While tech getting smaller over time isn't new, there are some brands that have taken it extremely seriously, creating miniature gadgets that are also functional. The aim of these gadgets is to show how far technology has come and how tiny components can be crammed into small devices.
While these gadgets aren't the best of their kind, nor are they meant to replace everyday devices, they provide a fun experience for users. Another way to look at these gadgets is that they're useful for specific purposes. For example, a mini washing machine can be useful for washing makeup brushes and puffs. A miniature laptop, on the other hand, can be a good tool to get work done on the go. Regardless of whether these devices are useful to you or not, here's a collection of some of the world's smallest gadgets you didn't realize existed. Notably, we're not endorsing the purchase of any of these gadgets, as they may not be the best in terms of functionality compared to larger alternatives from reputable brands.
Unihertz Jelly Star smartphone
There was a time when smartphones were compact and handy. In the past few years, though, most smartphones have become huge, with screen sizes breaching the 6.9-inch mark on flagship devices. With increasing screen time, it's natural that most consumers would want a bigger canvas to scroll social media, watch content, and chat with friends. However, as a result of growing screen sizes, holding and using a phone with one hand has become rather unwieldy. While it isn't a direct solution to the problem, the Unihertz Jelly Star may be one of the few options if you're tired of massive smartphones that feel like a brick.
With a 3-inch display and a full-fledged Android operating system, the phone is certainly usable for small tasks. That said, the Unihertz Jelly Star is unlikely to serve as a daily driver since the specifications aren't up to 2026 standards. Moreover, the tiny screen just isn't practical enough for everyday use. Typing on it is going to be a nightmare, and so is scrolling on social media feeds filled with vertical videos. Nonetheless, it's a great party trick and can be used to make calls or even as a mobile hotspot when traveling. It's slightly pricey at over $200, but that's the price you pay for novelty.
Sonew washing machine
A mini washing machine may not sound all that useful, especially if you plan on using it to wash clothes. However, some users on the internet seem to have found an interesting use case for it. The Sonew mini washing machine is an excellent gadget for washing makeup brushes, puffs, and other such small items that require regular cleaning. For those wondering, this is a legitimate washing machine that works just like a standard one. You add the item that you want to wash inside the cavity, like a beauty blender, pour in some water, and add the required amount of detergent. Then, push the button at the top to start the washing process. Wait for a while, and the item will be washed.
Once done, drain the water via the included pipe. If you've used a traditional washing machine, the process might sound extremely familiar. It's interesting how the brand has managed to fit the circuitry and components required for washing into such a small form factor. It's prone to breaking, as per some reviews, so proceed with caution if you plan on buying it. Regardless, it's quite inexpensive and could turn out to be useful if you use a lot of makeup tools.
Tiny Circuits TinyTV with remote
While we could think of potential use cases for the mini smartphone and washing machine, it's hard to imagine why someone would need a tiny TV. After all, a large TV that's 55 inches or higher generally offers a more enjoyable experience when watching content. Who would prefer watching a nice sci-fi thriller or the Super Bowl on a small screen? Despite all the questions, Tiny Circuits made the TinyTV with an accompanying remote controller that's equally tiny. For reference, this particular TV has a 1-inch display. Imagine all the details on that crisp 216x135 display. If you ignore the screen size, though, the design is definitely a head-turner.
It resembles a CRT TV from back in the day, with a boxy exterior and a couple of knobs on the front. There's a built-in battery that offers up to two hours of video playback. Once it runs out of juice, simply plug a power bank into the USB-C port. There's also a built-in speaker along with 8 GB of storage to store movies and TV shows. The best use case for the Tiny Circuits TV is as a showpiece on top of a fireplace or on your desk. It's a surefire conversation starter every time you have guests over.
GPD MicroPC 2 laptop
Thanks to the onset of AI, it's become more important than ever to have a computer at your fingertips at all times. A smartphone can suffice in most instances, but a full-fledged laptop with a dedicated keyboard, trackpad, and a large display can make all the difference. That's the problem GPD is trying to solve with the GPD MicroPC 2. It's certainly not a full-fledged laptop replacement by any means. It runs on Intel's N250 processor coupled with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. The port selection is also quite healthy, with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an RJ45 connector, and a microSD card slot.
Moreover, the screen can be tilted and rotated to various angles, which means you can use the MicroPC 2 even in tablet mode. It weighs under 500g, which means it's also extremely portable. Whether you're looking for a small laptop as a student or a portable workhorse that can whip up documents or presentations on the go, this can be a better alternative to using a smartphone with an on-screen keyboard. That said, don't expect it to perform like a standard laptop, since the size and thermals are definitely going to be a bottleneck.
Anbernic RG Nano gaming console
Smartphones have undoubtedly replaced portable gaming consoles in recent years. Whether you're traveling or commuting, all you have to do is download your favorite games on your phone and while away the time. However, playing games on a touchscreen display just doesn't feel as fun as jamming your fingers on the physical keys of a Game Boy console. So, Anbernic decided to bring back the nostalgia in the form of the RG Nano gaming console. It's a tiny console that's around the size of a credit card, so it easily fits into your trouser pocket.
The good part is that despite being tiny, the console is made entirely out of aluminum for a premium build. There's a 1.54-inch display onboard, which is rather small but should be good enough to enjoy retro games. Speaking of games, you can load over 20 different simulators on the RG Nano console, thanks to support for an SD card up to 512 GB. A 1,050mAh battery runs the show and can keep the console running for up to 2.5 hours. If you enjoy retro titles like Mario, Contra, and Sonic, you will certainly love the RG Nano console, especially at just $40.
Kodak Luma 150 projector
When you think of a projector, the image that usually comes to mind is a big, bulky box. After all, that's how most projectors are. However, Kodak decided that it wanted to do things differently and made the Kodak Luma 150. It's a mini projector that's extremely portable. If you remember a Walkman from back in the day, that's what the Luma 150 looks like. It's the perfect companion to throw in your backpack when you're camping or heading for a family vacation where you want to enjoy a movie or a baseball game with everyone.
As per Kodak, the Luma 150 can project a screen of 120 inches and has a runtime of about 2.5 hours on a single charge, good enough for a full-length movie. It can also be mounted on top of a tripod, thanks to a mounting screw at the bottom. Due to the small form factor, there are going to be compromises, and the most apparent one is the maximum brightness level. It's capped at 60 ANSI lumens, which is considerably lower than mainstream projectors with a large footprint. As a result, you'll need a pitch-dark room for proper visibility. If you can get past that, the Kodak Luma 150 is a nifty little gadget that can even be used for office presentations.
8Bitdo Micro Bluetooth gamepad
If you're an ardent gamer, you know you can play some lightweight titles not just on your phone but even on a tablet or a smart TV. On devices with touchscreen panels, you can use on-screen controls for playing. When playing games on a TV, you can use the supplied remote for controls. However, these take away from the core gaming experience, especially if you've been playing on a dedicated controller for a long time. While you can pick up any of the best gaming controllers on Amazon, a large one can be overkill for a simple game. Moreover, it would also be difficult to carry around.
The 8Bitdo Micro Bluetooth gamepad solves this issue with a tiny controller that has all the essential buttons in a form factor that's super tiny. It's also rather affordable, so you can use it with a Nintendo Switch, a smartphone, and even a Raspberry Pi project. While it may be small, it doesn't skimp on essential features. It connects via Bluetooth and even has the ability to remap buttons for specific games. It's certainly not an everyday controller, but it's a good backup option when traveling.
Xteink X4 e-reader
Whenever someone mentions an e-reader, the most obvious name that comes to mind is a Kindle. Understandably so, since a Kindle is an excellent device for avid readers. However, a Kindle is the size of a tablet, so while it's still portable, it doesn't necessarily fit in your pocket. So if you're commuting or don't have a backpack when traveling, it can be a hassle to carry around an extra device. The Xteink X4 might just be the solution you're looking for in that case. It's an ultra-slim e-reader that has magnets on the back, which means it can attach to the back of your iPhone via MagSafe.
Load your books onto the reader, snap it onto your phone, and read away without carrying an extra device. This is exactly what convenience looks like. Moreover, the reader costs just $69, which is more affordable than a brand-new Kindle. When not reading, you can also repurpose the e-ink display to show your calendar events or a to-do list for the day, making it a multipurpose gadget. It's also just 5.9mm thick, so it doesn't add too much bulk to your phone.
Tau keychain power bank
Power banks come in various capacities, but the most popular ones are usually 10,000mAh or 20,000mAh, since they can be used to charge multiple gadgets or the same phone or laptop more than once. Of course, there are MagSafe battery packs that prioritize convenience over capacity. However, you need to keep all of these power banks charged in the first place, and you need to carry them with you at all times. Both can be inconvenient, which is why it's a good idea to carry the Tau keychain power bank.
It's an excellent accessory that's compact, which means it can fit into your trouser pocket just like any other keychain. One end of the keychain has a USB-C cable, while the other has a Lightning connector. The built-in 1,400mAh battery can power your phone for a few hours in an emergency, which is the whole point of this power bank. The best part, though, is that it comes with a magnetic charger that can be mounted on a wall and also acts as a holder for the keychain. So every time you return home, just hang your keys in the charger, and the power bank remains charged. This way, you don't have to remember to charge the power bank manually.
Vat19 mini blender
Now this is more of a gag gift than a useful product, since let's be honest, who wants a mini blender that can probably make a smoothie sufficient for a hamster? Nonetheless, the Vat19 mini blender is a cool item, since it actually replicates a real blender in terms of functionality. You get an actual jar to add the items of your choice, which then sits on top of the blender. Use the different mode buttons on the machine to control the blending speed.
While it may not find a permanent place in your kitchen, it's a nice showpiece or even a toy that you could give to your kids to experiment with or play around with to understand how a blender works. This way, you can also familiarize them with kitchen appliances from a young age. It's powered by AAA batteries or via a USB cable. For those interested, the brand claims that the jar can hold up to 1.5 ounces of liquid.
Kodak Charmera keychain camera
If you've been around for a while, you've certainly used or at least heard of Kodak's cameras. While the brand may not be as prominent as it once was in this segment, and brands like Sony and Canon have dominated the DSLR and mirrorless camera business, Kodak has recently attempted to make a comeback with the Charmera, a rather interesting product. It's essentially a keychain with a built-in camera, so think of it as a pocket camera to capture moments throughout the day. Of course, it doesn't use a film roll like Kodak's older cameras and instead has a microSD card slot.
You can not only take photos with it but also capture videos via the 1.6MP sensor. Don't go in expecting stellar image quality, since it is, after all, a keychain that costs $35. Nonetheless, it's a fun little accessory that adds a touch of retro charm to your photos. The photos have an aesthetic that makes them ready to post on Instagram. Moreover, Kodak is making it more interesting by packing a surprise color of the camera in the box, so you don't know which variant you're getting until you unbox it.
Sharge Disk SSD enclosure
External SSDs are often more reliable than mechanical hard drives. Another advantage of SSDs over HDDs is that they're smaller in size, making them easy to carry around. Despite being smaller, most external SSDs are at least the size of a credit card, albeit thicker. However, Sharge wanted to miniaturize the form factor even more, which led to the Sharge Disk. The Sharge Disk is an SSD enclosure, which means you don't get an SSD when you purchase the product. All you get is an enclosure attached to a USB-C cable.
When you insert an M.2 NVMe drive into it, the device turns into an external SSD that you can use with your computer, smartphone, or just about any device that accepts a USB-C drive. The end result is a drive that's way faster than a thumb drive while also offering more storage, all while being the size of a standard USB flash drive. It also has active cooling, which is impressive for an enclosure of this size.
Mogics Super Bagel travel charger
If you travel with a lot of electronic gadgets and devices, you know that charging all of them at once can be a big hassle. While a travel adapter can make your job easier, connecting multiple plugs isn't always possible with one. Additionally, you cannot carry large extension boards and spike guards since they would take up a lot of space in your backpack. An excellent solution to this problem is the Mogics Super Bagel travel charger.
As the name suggests, it looks exactly like a bagel. The brand has optimized the space in a manner that makes it easy to plug in five physical plugs along with two USB devices. The plugs are spaced out well without occupying too much space, which is exactly what you need if you're plugging in large adapters like MacBook chargers. You also get different adapters for various regions.
Veeniix V995 mini drone
Don't go by the size of the Veeniix V995 mini drone, as we've seen in the past how small drones can also be dangerous. That said, if you manage to keep it away from kids, the V995 is a fun little toy that can perform cool stunts like flips and rotations in midair. The total flying time claimed by the brand is 21 minutes, which is quite respectable. While the brand claims you can fly the drone indoors, it's always recommended to fly it in an open space to reduce the risk of causing damage.
There are adjustable speed levels along with an auto-hover feature that can keep the drone airborne in the same place. Since it's tiny, it's rather easy to lose track of the drone when flying in certain environments, so you may want to keep an eye on its location at all times.