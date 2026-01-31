5 Of The Best Gaming Controllers You Can Buy On Amazon (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of different ways for people to play their favorite video games. While console players will likely spend more time searching for peripherals from their own specific manufacturer, Windows, Linux, and Mac users will likely be looking for the best controllers compatible with PC — if they don't want to rely on the keyboard-and-mouse combo, at least. Of course, Amazon offers more than a few options for anyone looking to get their hands on such a controller. But which ones are truly the best?

This article focuses on controllers from Amazon that boast a high number of user reviews and a high average star rating score. Rather than focusing on which ones are objectively the best, this gives an idea of which controllers are the most reliable and pleasing for the widest array of owners. Keep in mind, though, that some of these controllers are designed for use with specific consoles. Because of this, you won't be able to use all of them on every console without an adapter, but each controller listed here is still compatible with just about any other Bluetooth-enabled device.