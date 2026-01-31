5 Of The Best Gaming Controllers You Can Buy On Amazon (According To Users)
There are plenty of different ways for people to play their favorite video games. While console players will likely spend more time searching for peripherals from their own specific manufacturer, Windows, Linux, and Mac users will likely be looking for the best controllers compatible with PC — if they don't want to rely on the keyboard-and-mouse combo, at least. Of course, Amazon offers more than a few options for anyone looking to get their hands on such a controller. But which ones are truly the best?
This article focuses on controllers from Amazon that boast a high number of user reviews and a high average star rating score. Rather than focusing on which ones are objectively the best, this gives an idea of which controllers are the most reliable and pleasing for the widest array of owners. Keep in mind, though, that some of these controllers are designed for use with specific consoles. Because of this, you won't be able to use all of them on every console without an adapter, but each controller listed here is still compatible with just about any other Bluetooth-enabled device.
8BitDo Ultimate 2C (4.5 stars, 7,800+ reviews)
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2C is a cheap controller that provides a decent amount of functionality. It boasts a 4.5-star average rating across over 7,800 user reviews, and it's priced at just around $30. Besides its low price, one of its biggest draws is its wear-resistant joysticks and triggers. Hall effect joysticks can improve your gaming experience by lasting longer than normal joysticks, allowing the Ultimate 2C to outlast some of its strongest competitors on the market.
Another massive benefit of 8BitDo's controllers is their compatibility. The Ultimate 2C includes its own USB connector in addition to Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to easily pair with just about any device. Considering how consoles, computers, and even Android phones will all accept its inputs, it's no surprise that many of the most positive reviews for this device praise how quickly and easily it can be used for just about anything. Top that off with special features like turbo functionality and mode switching, and you have a perfect all-around controller that's cheaper than anything else on this list.
PlayStation DualSense (4.6 stars, 12,000+ reviews)
While Sony's DualSense controllers are designed for PlayStation consoles, that doesn't stop them from being compatible with computers. Either way, these controllers are very well liked by their owners, with the basic ~$74 model earning an average of 4.6 stars across over 12,000 user reviews. Motion controls, a built-in microphone, and specialized vibration features seek to maximize the immersion players might feel when exploring their favorite games. That immersion has even led some owners to argue that the PlayStation 5 DualSense is the best controller ever made.
You can also find the PlayStation DualSense Edge controller on Amazon, which shares the same average rating — though it falls short of its cheaper counterpart with a total review count of about 9,500. It's not too surprising; the Edge attempts to add a layer of personalization to the regular DualSense with the inclusion of adjustable buttons and custom profiles, but it does so by upping the base price to $200. Battery life is also a common complaint with that high-end model, despite the regular DualSense receiving few complaints about its own longevity.
Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller (4.6 stars, 25,000+ reviews)
With Xbox being a Microsoft brand, you shouldn't be surprised by the fact that an Xbox controller can connect to any Windows device. As such, it's also not surprising to see the Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller with over 25,000 reviews on Amazon — though its average rating of 4.6 stars might not be as expected. While it doesn't have the immersion of the DualSense or the cheap price of the Ultimate 2C, it still provides a built-in microphone and custom button mapping. The basic black model has a list price of about $65, but you can get your hands on a variety of other colors if you're willing to spend a bit more.
Of course, Xbox also has its own high-end controller offerings. The Elite Series 2 Core pushes for greater customizability with adjustable joysticks and custom button profiles, like the Edge. Despite also having a fairly high list price of $150, it has a higher number of total reviews at over 46,100. Unfortunately, its average rating drops to 4.3 stars thanks to complaints about reliability. The basic Xbox controller shares these complaints, but such a drastic increase in cost makes those issues much more noticeable on the Elite offering.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (4.8 stars, 73,900+ reviews)
Although its original MSRP was $70, you're more likely to find the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $80 on Amazon. That still hasn't stopped it from being considered an essential Switch accessory you should be using, coming in with an impressive 4.8-star average rating across a whopping 73,900+ reviews. Rather than relying on immersive features and customization, this controller has found praise simply for being solid, reliable, and comfortable. Granted, users have reported it isn't quite as compatible with PC, though you can still use the controller on your computer with minimal difficulty.
The slightly more expensive Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically the same as its predecessor, though it includes upgraded haptic feedback, a headphone jack, and additional buttons. Its recency has left it with a much lower number of reviews, but it still shares that same 4.8-star average. Regardless, one could make the argument that the Pro Controller has only received so many reviews because the regular Switch doesn't come with a traditional controller option by default. If that were true, though, this would be the only Nintendo product to make it onto this list.
Nintendo Joy-Cons (4.8 stars, 75,200+ reviews)
The continued popularity of Nintendo's Joy-Cons is arguably an enigma. Their $90 MSRP (which used to be $80), paired with long-standing complaints and arguments over how to fix Joy-Con drift, should surely leave them in the dust compared to their competitors. But Amazon still lists these controllers with a 4.8-star average rating across over 75,200 reviews, and the biggest complaints seem to be from buyers getting used controllers rather than brand-new ones. Of course, there are plenty of reasons to be drawn to these controllers even beyond buying them for the Switch — particularly thanks to their unique split design and various color options.
Like the Pro Controller, the Joy-Cons have more expensive upgraded variants in the form of the Joy-Con 2. The biggest draw of the upgraded controllers is mouse functionality, though reviewers have also praised their improved ergonomics. It's hard to say if they'll experience drifting to the same level as their predecessors, but some would argue that it's not a problem for the original Joy-Cons anymore, anyway. Additionally, the fact that even these can be used on PC provides an option for computer players who want a bit more freedom to move their arms instead of keeping them bent in one spot all the time.
The only controllers eligible for this list are those from Amazon with at least a 4.5-star rating across a high number of user reviews. In this instance — with 7,800 ratings — the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C can be considered the cutoff point for a suitable total number of reviews. Any controller with a lower average rating or a lower total number of reviews isn't able to claim a dedicated spot on this list. Even so, it's worth mentioning the Switch 2 controllers and the high-end PlayStation and Xbox offerings, seeing as how they're simply upgraded versions of the ones that actually made it here.
Additionally, controllers can only be eligible for this list if they're being sold brand-new by the official manufacturer or Amazon itself. The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller has a 4.5-star average across over 123,000 ratings, easily making it a strong contender for this list, but it's only available from unofficial third-party sellers. As such, there's no guarantee that the product you get will be exactly as the manufacturer intended. And since the market for gaming controllers is already rife with quality control issues, you'll want to minimize any sort of risk you might encounter with these peripherals.