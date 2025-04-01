The 10 Best Controllers Compatible With PC
Amidst the perennial argument between enthusiasts whether the most powerful gaming consoles can outdo PCs at playing the most GPU-intensive titles on the market today, there's one common point that gamers from both sides will agree on: While a keyboard and mouse combo is ideal for many games, some are just better to play with a controller. Whether you realized that while losing a game of "Rocket League" against your friend, or when you went off-track while racing in "Forza Horizon 5" on your laptop – it's not too late to pick up a game controller for your PC. To make your job easier, we've accumulated some of the best PC controllers in one place.
This list includes controllers of different shapes, sizes, connectivity options, and features. Some of them have modular buttons to better suit your individual style of play, while others have a built-in display to toggle between different modes. What's common among all of them, though, is that they're sure to make gaming a lot more fun, regardless of whether you're using a PC or a gaming laptop from any of the top brands. We've made sure to include controllers at various price points, so there's something for everyone — from beginners, to pro gamers who want the absolute best!
Logitech G F310 wired gamepad
If it's your first time buying a controller, and you don't want to spend too much, the Logitech G F310 is an excellent starting point. It is a wired controller so you will have to keep it plugged into your PC. That may seem inconvenient at first, but Logitech was thoughtful enough to provide a long 6-foot cable attached to it — plenty of length for any desktop setup, and likely enough if you decide to connect your PC to a TV that also doubles up as an excellent monitor to make your gaming experience more immersive. The button layout of the control is similar to a standard Xbox controller so if you've seen or used one of them before, you'll feel right at home.
We also like how Logitech has gone for a classic retro look with the G F310, from the design to the color scheme. The four-way D-pad has four separate switches instead of the single pivot point that most generic controllers use. This ensures it's easier to press the buttons and activate the switches beneath them. In simple terms, the Logitech G F310 controller will register your key presses faster. The brand also bundles programmable software with the controller that lets you remap the keys based on the games you play. For under $20, the Logitech G F310 is an excellent budget controller that gets the basics right.
8BitDo Ultimate 2C wireless controller
If you're particular about getting a wireless controller on a budget, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C is an excellent option. Before we even get into the functionality, it's worth appreciating how good the controller looks — especially in the pastel green colorway. The brand paid significant attention to aesthetics — something we don't see often in this price range. Getting back to the functionality — the 8BitDo 2C has a slightly different layout for the joysticks compared to the Logitech G F310. You can pick between the two based on what you're more comfortable with.
Along with a newer button layout, the 8BitDo controller also offers quite a few extra features, like additional R4 and L4 buttons on the rear, 2.4GHz wireless connectivity via a USB dongle, Bluetooth support for connecting to smartphones, and a USB-C port that can be used to both charge the controller and connect it to a PC via the wired medium if you wish to use it that way for minimal latency. 8BitDo also highlights how one can remap the buttons on the controller without using any software. Instead, the brand has worked on a custom solution that lets you remap keys while you're inside a game. This may be limiting for a few individuals since dedicated software lets you assign pretty much any mouse or keyboard combinations to buttons. Despite this, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C is one of the best wireless controllers on a budget.
ManbaOne interactive screen wireless gaming controller
Among all the entries in this list, this controller from Manba could be the best-looking one — especially in the white colorway. We understand that design is subjective, but the transparent casing showing off the internals of the controller makes for an extremely attractive device, and the RGB lighting is a nice bonus. But setting all that aside, the ManbaOne controller has features galore. The usual set of buttons is accompanied by four programmable keys on the rear. This provides a competitive advantage since you can map certain key combinations to a single button. Then there's a charging dock, which keeps the controller powered up, so you don't have to connect a cable every time to charge it.
However, the real highlight of the ManbaOne controller is the onboard screen. The display lets you customize the RGB lighting, remap keys, set vibration intensity, and configure the buttons on the rear. It's handy since you don't have to connect the controller to a computer to control these functions. Speaking of connections, the Manba controller can be interfaced via a wired method or wirelessly via a USB dongle or Bluetooth. The anti-drift hall effect joysticks feel good, the buttons are tactile, and there's support for rumble thanks to a G-sensor. If a controller that looks great and is customizable is what you're looking for, the ManbaOne interactive gaming controller is highly recommended.
PDP Victrix Pro modular gaming controller
Here's another controller that looks stunning, with a stealth black colorway featuring purple accents. The PDP Victrix Pro is a wireless gaming controller with a modular design. While the default button placements are pretty standard, you can swap out the button modules based on your preferred layout. This could be an absolute blessing if your left hand as your dominant hand, for instance. Moreover, there are four types of joysticks to choose from, along with three kinds of D-pads, and four gates. These modules help you create the perfect gaming controller suited to your needs.
Depending on the game you're playing, you can swap out the positions of the joysticks, or get rid of one joystick entirely and replace it with RB and RT buttons. The brand has also added four customizable macros on the rear of the controller that can be programmed using PDP's controller software. As for connectivity, the Victrix Pro can be interfaced via a USB-C cable, wirelessly using a dongle, or through Bluetooth. Modular controllers are hard to come by, making the PDP Victrix Pro an automatic recommendation for those who find it uncomfortable to play with the default layout on most controllers. Some games you play may benefit from additional buttons instead of a secondary analog stick. There, too, the Victrix Pro flexes its muscles.
GameSir G7 SE wired controller
Two distinct features set the GameSir G7 SE controller apart from other controllers in its price range — A pulse-type vibration trigger motor and asymmetric vibration grip motor for excellent haptic feedback when gaming, and a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack to connect your gaming headset straight into the controller. The former results in superb feedback when you're shooting your enemy or entering a dirt track when racing. The controller tries to replicate real-world responses in the form of vibrations to add an immersive touch to your gaming sessions. As for the latter — it makes it convenient to plug your headset right into the controller, so you don't have to worry about the length of your headphones' cable. It's also one less cable to worry about since the G7 SE is a wired controller, and you wouldn't want two cables dangling around simultaneously on your desk.
Apart from these two standout features, the rest of the controller is your regular affair. There are two additional programmable keys on the rear accompanying the usual set of buttons. GameSir has added an ergonomic, non-slip grip to the controller to ensure your hands feel comfortable during extended gaming sessions. Despite being a wired controller, the USB cable is detachable, which is a big advantage since if the provided cable stops working, you can use pretty much any USB-C cable lying around you to connect the controller to your PC.
Asus ROG Raikiri Pro with OLED display
Here's yet another controller that has a built-in display — but this time, a more useful one. The Asus ROG Rakiri Pro controller stands true to its moniker by offering a feature set that is truly for pro gamers. Alongside the cool design, the Rakiri Pro has a few impressive attributes that make it an excellent choice for serious gamers. The first one is the onboard OLED display. Apart from displaying the ROG logo or letting you switch between multiple profiles, the OLED panel can also be used to mute and unmute your mic during gameplay — a toggle that is commonly used when playing multiplayer games. The second standout feature is the customizable trigger force for the rear buttons. You can either set the button to trigger at a short press or a long press, depending on the game and the force you apply when playing.
Finally, the ROG Rakiri Pro gets a 3.5mm headphone jack. While that's not uncommon (the GameSir G7 SE has one at a much lower price point), what's special about the connector on the Asus controller is the presence of a high-quality ESS DAC. It improves your audio experience substantially compared to connecting your headphones to a standard audio jack, which is essential when gaming since you want to hear your enemies' footsteps or gunshots from afar. If you believe the added display and the ESS DAC are beneficial for your kind of usage, the ROG Rakiri Pro is a solid offering.
Razer Wolverine V2
Most of the controllers mentioned so far have prioritized functionality and while that's important, ergonomics and comfort are equally vital — especially when gaming for long hours. That's where the Razer Wolverine V2 steps in. The button placements on the controller remain similar to most controllers barring the addition of two programmable keys on the front. Useful, but that's not the USP of the Wolverine V2. Instead, the brand has emphasized comfort and grip with an ergonomic design that conforms to the natural shape of your palms. The sides are contoured in a way that provides maximum comfort, and the non-slip rubber grips keep the controller steady even when your hands are sweaty.
Apart from these subtle design changes, Razer has also implemented a technique to provide a slight edge to gamers in certain situations. The triggers on the rear have a "Hair-trigger mode," which increases their sensitivity while reducing travel distance. This ensures you can fire a weapon faster than others with the help of the triggers. Due to the low travel distance, the triggers also retract back into position quicker after a round of firing, so they're ready to go sooner than on other controllers. Razer achieves this with physical switches that prevent the triggers from moving beyond a certain point, so there's no software trickery here. If you're all about ergonomics, the Razer Wolverine V2 is your best bet.
Xbox Core wireless gaming controller
Microsoft's Xbox controllers are almost like first-party accessories that you can use with your PC. After all, they're made by the same company that makes Windows. Owing to this, the Xbox Core controller offers the perfect compatibility with most games on your PC. The Xbox Accessories app works well to customize and remap any controls, and the experience is seamless, unlike some other controllers where the remapping software may not work across all games. A few additional perks of getting the Xbox controller include a dedicated Share button to capture screenshots, screen recordings, etc. so you can share your favorite in-game moments with your friends, a whole bunch of colors to choose from, and the ability to use it seamlessly with an Xbox console.
Along with the functionality, the Xbox controller also pays close attention to design with its sculpted surfaces and precise geometry to ensure utmost comfort. Then, there are the texture triggers so your fingers don't slip in clutch situations. There are two types of Xbox controllers you can buy to play on your PC, this is the more affordable version. It doesn't make any major compromises, though. You can use the Core controller in either wired or wireless configurations.
PlayStation DualSense wireless controller
Sony's PlayStation 5 console is accompanied by the brand's DualSense controller, which received rave reviews ever since its launch. This is primarily due to the incredibly sophistication rumble feedback when playing different games, and Sony's attention to detail when designing the controller. While the former can only be experienced when playing games, a great example to prove the latter is the tiny embossing of the PS5 buttons — Triangle, Square, Circle, and X — throughout the surface of the controller. This not only adds a beautiful design element, but also acts like an added grip when holding the controller since the design is textured.
Apart from this, the joysticks react differently when varied levels of force are applied to them. The feedback is also unique, with tension levels and resistance that adjusts to different in-game situations. It's hard to describe, to be honest. Once you use it, you'll probably have no trouble understanding why we think the PlayStation 5 DualSense could be the best controller ever made. A slight drawback, though, is that the Sony controller doesn't natively work with all PC titles. You may have to jump through a few hoops to get the PS5 controller to work with games on Windows, but it's worth it for the haptic feedback and dynamic joysticks and triggers alone.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core gaming controller
We mentioned that Microsoft sells two variants of the Xbox controller. This is the more expensive of the two and for good reason. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller has a more sophisticated look with a bunch of added features that set it apart from the more affordable variant. For instance, it's largely customizable as per your gaming preferences. You can replace the thumbsticks, D-pad, and the shape of the paddles. You can also adjust the tension on the thumbsticks based on whether you want a more sensitive joystick or one that requires more effort to actuate.
The controller also lets you switch between three profiles. You can either set multiple profiles for different games or multiple players if several people use the controller. Just like the Razer Wolverine V2, the Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad also has switches to limit the travel distance of the triggers for faster actuation. Wrapping things up is a layer of soft rubber around the controller that helps you grip it better. The same Share button from the standard edition makes its way here too, along with a quick profile-switching button to toggle between the presets. Pro gamers who want granular control over how their controller feels will certainly find value in the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. It helps that you can even use an Xbox controller for creative projects like flying a drone or even conducting a CT scan!
Methodology
The two most important factors when picking a gaming controller are comfort and responsiveness. Many people game for extended periods, so you want to make sure the controller feels comfortable to hold for long durations. This also means checking if the controller easily slips when your hands are sweaty, or if you can reach all the buttons without performing any finger gymnastics. Moreover, the feedback you receive when you press a button is often important since it's a sign that your input has been registered. Mushy buttons are a massive letdown. We've accounted for personal experiences, user reviews, and expert reviews while recommending these controllers to ensure all of these parameters are met.
Several controllers also have haptic feedback that syncs with the games you're playing. These features not only add to the fun when playing on your PC but can also elevate your mobile gaming experience when the controller is connected to a smartphone. So, the next time you play with a controller instead of a mouse and keyboard, you will be able to decipher a clear difference between playing games via both forms of input. Good luck going back to your WASD keys!