The Most Powerful Gaming Consoles Of Each Generation

Dedicated gaming consoles have many benefits when compared to other devices like computers or phones. Games developed for these consoles can take full advantage of their hardware without accounting for inconsistencies. Of course, the hardware itself will still have numerous limitations, and this can lead to games looking better or performing more favorably on certain systems. Thankfully, the most powerful consoles today will cost much less than the most powerful computers available, but actually finding the strongest console might not be so simple.

Throughout each console generation, many options available for players are remarkably similar when looking at devices in terms of power and performance. This article will primarily focus on the hardware capabilities of certain consoles and their competitors, but in cases where the hardware between competitors ends up being nearly indistinguishable, the actual gaming performance will be considered instead. In some cases, an obviously stronger console might not actually be able to reach the performance of its weaker rivals.