How The US Military Used Sony's PS3 To Build One Of The World's Biggest Supercomputers

The Sony PlayStation 2 took its place as one of the most legendary video game consoles of all time from 2000 to 2013, hosting numerous classic games and becoming a worldwide favorite. Thus, it set a high bar for its successor, the PlayStation 3, when it was released in 2006. While it never quite reached the PS2's heights, the PS3 did incredibly well, providing several notable games, a bevy of apps, and even some now-forgotten features that are pure nostalgia to become iconic in its own right. The U.S. military even used it to create a supercomputer.

Back in 2010, as the PS3 was cementing its legacy as a video gaming powerhouse, the U.S. Air Force used the console as the basis for a versatile computing tool. Known as the Condor Cluster, the core of this Rome, New York-based supercomputer was comprised of a whopping 1,760 PS3 consoles. 168 graphical processing units and 84 coordinating servers. This endeavor cost approximately $2 million, which may seem like a lot, but in reality only cost a small fraction of what building a similar system using off-the-shelf computer components would've run. Not to mention,it only took up a small percentage of the power supercomputers of the time consumed.

With almost 2,000 PS3 consoles behind it, the Condor Cluster was capable of handling a range of important tasks.

