5 Forgotten PS3 Features That Are Pure Nostalgia

There once was a time when the PlayStation 3 was the pinnacle of console gaming, a feat of technological engineering that arrived in 2006 alongside other seventh-generation platforms like the Nintendo Wii and Xbox 360. Gamers old enough to remember 8-bit and 16-bit titles or even older games from the Atari era, were thrilled to see the stunning graphics and power of the PS3, which saw the release of iconic games like "LittleBigPlanet," "Bioshock," and the original "Uncharted" titles.

But, more than 15 years since its release, the PS3 is practically a relic. An entire generation of gamers has since grown up having never played the console, though many of its innovations live on today in the PlayStation 5. Some of its features are obscure enough that you may have even forgotten they ever existed, but that doesn't mean they weren't cool, exciting, and fun while they were around. Here are five forgotten PS3 features that will give you the warm and fuzzy nostalgia that only the most beloved consoles from yesteryear can muster.