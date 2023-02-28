Here's How Scientists Plan To Build Next-Gen Supercomputers With Real Brain Cells

For years, scientists have been studying the human brain to achieve the next computing breakthrough. Take, for example, neuromorphic computing chips, which are seen as an evolutionary leap for information storage and processing. A team of experts at the esteemed Johns Hopkins University is approaching the idea of biocomputing with brain cells at the center of their research to make the next big leap in computing.

The researchers are experimenting with brain organoids, which are three-dimensional cultures of brain cells that mimic the function of the fully developed organ, as the processing hub of biocomputing hardware. Dubbed "organoid intelligence," the lab-grown brain cell organoids involved in the project are capable of retaining core cognitive functions like memorization and learning.

The team points out that silicon-based computers are good at handling numbers, but they're not as good at learning as the human brain. Plus, the brain is vastly more energy efficient and the constituent neurons can store a dramatically higher quantity of information in a constrained space at the same time.