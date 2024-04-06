What Upgrades May Be Coming For The PS5 Pro (And When We Can Possibly Expect It)

Chronologically, we are at the same point in the PS5's production cycle when Sony refreshed its precursor console with the PS4 Pro. The rumor mill isn't quite as hot at the moment, but plenty of reports claim that a PS5 Pro exists and could hit stores in 2024. Even though the sources seem to vary in details regarding the exact launch time, they all seem to be in a consensus about Sony's plan to release the PS5 Pro.

Rumors about the PS5 Pro's existence started about three years ago, when YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead suggested in a 2021 video that the potential launch of the mid-generate update would come by 2023. The YouTuber mentioned, "Indeed, there is a PS5 Pro coming in a similar time frame to when one came out after the original PS4 launch."

Sony released the PS4 in November 2013, and exactly three years later, in November 2016, it refreshed the original console with a "Pro" variant. However, the YouTuber's prediction turned out to be inaccurate, and instead, the Tokyo-based gaming giant dropped the PS5 Slim that year. However, it wasn't until March of 2024 that some concrete information about the mid-generation console started showing up again, including details about its processor, performance, and other potential features that it could carry.