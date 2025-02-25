6 TVs That Make Great Computer Monitors

When choosing a display for your computer, you might be tempted to get a TV instead of a traditional computer monitor. TVs tend to be much more affordable, particularly when you start to look at the 4K options versus UHD, and they're available in a wide range of significantly larger sizes. While pretty much any modern TV with an HDMI port will work with a computer, many of them might not have all the features that you find desirable in a monitor.

For example, a good computer display should have chroma 4:4:4 support for crisp-looking text, good viewing angles, and a speedy refresh rate and response time. These are specializations that are less common in televisions than they are in monitors. They're important for the user to have a good experience interfacing with their display in general, but they're particularly vital for anyone who plans on using their TV or monitor for gaming. A high-end GPU that produces hundreds of frames per second is essentially wasted on a TV with a 30-Hz refresh rate.

All of that isn't to say that you shouldn't buy a TV to use as your computer monitor; it simply means that you need to be even more selective when choosing the one you'll be using as your display. With that in mind, it might be worth checking out a few of the better options that are currently available.

